Iyabo Ojo's 'little sister' from Real Housewives of Lagos, Chioma Ikokwu, aka Chioma GoodHair, also reacted to Priscilla's pregnancy

The fashion influencer had on Thursday, July 24, announced that she and her husband are expecting their first child

Chioma, who serves as her big sister, went on her Snapchat to also share in the joy, igniting reactions on social media

Nigerian social media users were pleased to see Chioma Ikokwu, aka Chioma GoodHair, join in celebrating Priscilla Ojo's pregnancy.

The fashion influencer and her husband, Juma Jux, had announced that they are officially expecting a baby online. They shared photos showing her huge baby bump and scan result.

Chioma GoodHair'a prayer concerning Priscilla Ojo's pregnancy ignited online reactions. Credit: @its.priscy

Recall that speculations began online after Priscilla appeared in a red bodycon dress at the Headies Awards. Since then, netizens have been watching closely and have concluded that she might be with child.

Following her revelation, many have celebrated with her, including her close associates. Chioma GoodHair, who has taken Priscy as her little sister, went on her Snapchat account to express her joy.

She, however, prayed that God lets her deliver like the Hebrew women.

She wrote:

"I;m sure y'all heard! My baby's having a baby. Let's all join hands and pray that she carries and delivers like the Hebrew Woman. I;m so proud of this young woman right here. You make my heart smile daily my baby sis."

See the post below:

Recall, Queen Mother and Priscy Ojo were out celebrating one of the most important people in her life, Chioma Goodhair.

The mother-of-two took some time out of her busy schedule to share a gracious birthday message for Chioma Goodhair.

Many have reacted to the sweet post, including the birthday girl, Tonto Dikeh, and other celebrities.

Chioma GoodHair's prayer spurs online reactions

Read some reactions below:

@prankhottiee said:

"She delivered safely already and baby & mother are doing great."

@omorewahairwig said:

"Your baby had the baby already and we are happy for them both."

@theperfectgiftandsouvenirs said:

"Person wey don deliver already.. All these ones now just formality make dem shaa buy baby dedication things from our store."

@ada_the_1st said:

"Hebrew women don’t deliver easier."

@krimmyofficial_ said:

"Person wey don born🌚 congratulations priscy 🎉."

@official_precious3 said:

"Which kind post be this."

@_anastasia_chinenye said:

"Possibility she has even given birth and just posting for you’ll to see."

@nwa5392 said:

"Having a baby abi she don born already, social media 😂."

@adetunjirashidat said:

Make you na stop using paracetamol for another person headache jare and let us data rest

