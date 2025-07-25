Nigerians shared their reactions after Enioluwa’s comment about his bestie Priscilla Ojo’s pregnancy reveal

The public figure went online to react to his best friend's pregnancy, sharing his excitement with his fans

However, Enioluwa's comment while making the video came as a shock to many online users, who failed to believe him

It was a delightful moment as Enioluwa, Priscilla Ojo's bestie, joined in celebrating her pregnancy news.

Enioluwa had initially gone on the news in Tanzania to say that he was unaware of speculations concerning Priscilla's pregnancy.

Reactions as Enioluwa claims he was unaware of Priscilla's pregnancy. Credit: @its.priscy

In the new post, a shocked Enioluwa, in reaction to the pregnancy news, said that he had no idea. He noted that he was at the gym, while everyone else was talking about it.

Enioluwa's reaction was unbelievable to most netizens, who stated that there was no way he was oblivious.

Nigerians have trooped to the comment section to salute Priscilla for building boundaries with everyone following her wedding.

Watch the video here:

Recall that a moment between Iyabo Ojo and her daughter, Priscilla, at the lavish JP25 wedding party sparked massive online reactions.

As Davido’s hit song played, Priscilla jumped excitedly, but her mother quickly asked her to stop. Many interpreted it as a sign of something more.

Fans praise the actress for being a spiritual pillar, declaring powerful words over her daughter’s future and marriage in public.

Enioluwa denies knowing Priscilla’s pregnancy beforehand, reactions

Legit.ng compiled some reactions online:

@intimatesbykoko said:

"She obviously built boundaries with everyone. That’s so matured 😍."

@isioma_____ said:

"Reminds me of the interview he had with that Tanzanian lady😂😂 Top tier friends, love eet!!! ❤."

@mayluxe._ said:

"But you’re the bestie naah 😂😂😂 stop playing."

@mary.audu.509 said:

"Na mumu u call us now make all ofuna Dey chase clout anyways he no concern me I no be monitoring spirit make I face front."

Fans praise Priscilla for setting boundaries after Enioluwa denied prior knowledge of his friend's pregnancy. Credit: @its.priscy

@woodmathsng said:

@st.elvis_ said:

"Shocked ke as how, isn’t pregnancy the next thing after marriage."

@nkem.frances said:

"You sure didn't know bc you prolly thought she was bloated for months😂😂😂."

@tonyeharry_ said:

"Who is shocked with you."

@the_poshlady said:

"He didn't not know, how? 🤨 Priscy's bump was showing even during the wedding. I'm not surprised at all!"

@jirayo01 said:

"No way Eniola didn't know 😂😂😂😂 congratulations to your bestie 😍😍."

@akpajosephine said:

"😂😂😂😂😂na so juma shock too 😂😂😂😂 congratulations my people this is so beautiful 😍."

Heavily pregnant Priscilla Ojo goes to Canada

Legit.ng earlier reported that Social media users were in high spirits since the official announcement of Priscilla Ojo's pregnancy.

The online in-laws were happy to see her mother's friend, Lola Alao, welcomed her to Canada with loads of love.

Alao shared a video of them at the airport as she picked up her goddaughter, igniting sweet reactions from online users.

