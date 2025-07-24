Influencer Priscilla Ojo, the daughter of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, has announced that she is expecting her first child with Tanzanian artist Juma Jux

The entrepreneur announced the news on Thursday in a heartwarming joint Instagram post with maternity images, which revealed her baby bump for the first time

The revelation comes after months of speculation, which began prior to their wedding's final celebration in Tanzania

Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla Ojo, and Tanzanian husband Juma Jux are expecting their first child together.

The lovely duo made the announcement on Instagram on Thursday, posting a maternity photograph of Priscilla's increasing baby bulge.

Priscilla Ojo, Juma Jux flaunt their baby bump. Credit: @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

The post's caption read: "MOM & DAD 🤍✨.BLESSED • GRATEFUL • THANKFUL.”

The pair married in a series of extravagant ceremonies around Nigeria and Tanzania.

The celebrations began with a traditional Yoruba wedding in Lagos on April 17, followed by a white wedding on April 19. Prior to this, they celebrated a Nikkah and civil wedding in Tanzania in February.

The grand finale of their African royal wedding celebration took place at a magnificently adorned venue, signalling the official end of their wedding festivities.

See her post below:

Legit.ng also reported that it was a blend of glitz, culture, and emotional moments as the JP25 grand finale lit up Tanzania on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

But beyond the stunning visuals and luxury vibes, one heartwarming moment stole the spotlight—and it involved Nollywood star Iyabo Ojo and her daughter, Priscilla.

The mother-daughter duo were seen vibing on the dance floor as Davido’s chart-topping single "With You" blasted through the speakers.

Priscilla, clearly thrilled, started bouncing and dancing with excitement. But in the middle of her joyful energy, her mother leaned in and told her to stop.

Iyabo’s unexpected interruption caught many by surprise, especially since Priscilla appeared to be in high spirits.

The internet quickly lit up with theories, with many pointing to the growing speculation that Priscilla might be expecting a child. While no pregnancy had been confirmed at that time, fans didn’t miss how quickly Priscilla stopped dancing and the way the actress stayed close by her side throughout the event.

Fan celebrated with Priscilla Ojo, Juma Jux

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

damsel_barbie said:

"This joy shall be permanent ijn🙏🏽…Eyin warriors oju ogun ya fun yi."

layoleoyatogun wrote:

"Thank you Lord!!! My baby is having a BABy!! Finally we can now talk about it!❤️❤️❤️."

ify0406 wrote:

"Glory be to God... Congratulations."

juxpriscyplus wrote:

"BABY MKAMBALA ,most blessed,where are fellow online babysitters? . CONGRATULATIONS many,many times our blessed Mum and Dad. 🙌🙌🔥👏👏."

marykays_clothing said:

"I soak and cover her in the blood of Jesus, no evil eyes will see her in Jesus name 🙏🙏🙏."

kie_kie__

"Yayyyyyy! New mom on the block."

purity7198 said:

"So happy for her, everything is working so fast for her❤️❤️."

Iyabo Ojo reacts to daughter's pregnancy

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has reacted to the pregnancy photos of her daughter, Priscilla, and son-in-law, Juma Jux.

The mother of two, who single-handedly raised her children and the adopted ones, joined many to celebrate the announcement on social media, even when people believed she was in the picture before it became public.

Her congratulatory post was filled with prayers for the couple and their unborn child. While tagging the couple, she wrote:

"My darlings, I soak and cover you in the blood of Jesus. Your joy is permanent & your home is blessed in Jesus' name 🙏 Congratulations 🎊 👏 ❤️ Sexest grandma loaded"

Check out Iyabo Ojo's full post below:

Many of the loading grandma's celebrities, fans and friends flooded her comment section to celebrate with her.

Iyabo Ojo, Funke Akindele's grand entrance

Legit.ng reported a moment, actress Funke Akindele was seen with the mother of the bride as they made a grand entrance at the wedding venue.

Another actress, Lola Alao, who lost her mother a few months ago, was also seen dancing behind the two actresses.

Both Iyabo Ojo and Funke Akindele were seen dancing arm in arm. They wore matching flowing gowns for the lavish ceremony and wore beautiful smiles as they sang and danced into the venue.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng