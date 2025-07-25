Funke Akindele has joined her colleagues in reacting to the good news about Iyabo Ojo and her family

In a post on her Instagram page, she prayed for the actress and her daughter while gushing over both of them

Fans chorused 'amen' to her prayer and expressed their excitement about the good news surrounding Iyabo Ojo's family

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has reacted to the good news about Iyabo Ojo and her family.

The brand influencer recently announced that she was going to be a mother, sharing her pregnancy pictures taken with her husband, Juma Jux.

Funke Akindele shares her plan about Priscilla and Juma Jux's post. Photo credit@funkejenifaakindele/@its.priscy

Source: Instagram

A few hours later, Iyabo Ojo hinted that Priscilla had already welcomed her baby, sharing a plush video of her dancing and revealing her new name.

Joining the league of celebrities reacting to the good news, Akindele shared pictures of the couple and gushed over them.

She also announced that she was on her way to Tanzania and congratulated her colleagues, Iyabo Ojo and Priscilla Ojo.

Funke Akindele prays for Priscilla and Iyabo Ojo

Showering prayers on her friend, Akindele prayed in Yoruba that her joy would be filled until the end and would not spoil, saying amen.

Priscilla's fans pray for her and her husband. Photo credit@its.priscy

Source: Instagram

She also prayed for Priscilla and her husband, celebrating their good news.

Recall that just a few days ago, Funke Akindele and Iyabo Ojo shared a lovely video as they hung out together.

They were seen gushing over each other and reflecting on the days when they were at odds. They also shared how much they look each other in the recording.

Funke Akindele was one of the people who travelled with Oyabo Ojo for her daughter's wedding in Tanzania.

See the post here:

Fans react to Funke Akindele's post

Many followers of the two actresses were happy to see the post. They shared how they feel and joined Funke Akindele in praying for the couple. Here are some comments below:

@heinie_ola shared:

"God is forever good. The way He keeps shaming their enemies without mercy."

@justsimi____ wrote:

"Na Happiness and joy Dey my belle since last night, I just Dey happy anyhow."

@_ajoke.xx commented:

"E come like say na my family born. I’m so happy mehn, I just loev the good news."

@ayoolakikelomo wrote:

"My joy giver, always happy for good things, you will not fall sis."

@r_fkiddies23 stated:

"After wedding kiloku?Ikoma loku tamase, so happy for this couple ..may the joy last forever."

@joks_cakes said:

"Yes ooo Tanzania here we come, the official small chops vendor for the day."

@beeehairplace shared:

"Amen in the name of Jesus to your prayers ma."

Funke Akindele reacts to criticism

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actress shared a video where she was praying seriously in the Yoruba language.

She was on a movie location with her cast and crew when she decided to pray about her project.

Funke Akindele also went against all the forces that would not allow the project to be a success. However, a fan scolded her for it.

