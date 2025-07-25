Priscilla Ojo has addressed the confusion surrounding her pregnancy as it comes months after her series of weddings in Nigeria and Tanzania

Iyabo Ojo, who tied the knot in lavish ceremonies with Juma Jux dubbed JP2025, however, confessed that they had been married since 2025

Priscilla Ojo shared pictures from her first wedding with Juma Jux to clear the air, stirring more reactions

Influencer Priscilla Ojo Mkambala, the daughter and second child of Nollywood star Iyabo Ojo, has finally cleared the air surrounding the confusion trailing her pregnancy announcement on social media.

Recall that on Thursday, July 25, Priscilla confirmed she was expecting her first child with Tanzanian singer and husband, Juma Jux.

She posted adorable pictures revealing her growing baby bump in a romantic outdoor shoot with Jux.

Mixed reactions soon trailed Priscilla's post as some Nigerians questioned her pregnancy, especially as she had only tied the knot in lavish ceremonies dubbed JP2025, a few months ago.

Priscilla Ojo has been married since 2024

Addressing people whom she referred to as 'womb watchers and calculators,' Priscilla revealed that she and Juma got married in a private ceremony after their introduction in 2024.

She disclosed that they were already married before their Nikah, which was organised to celebrate friends and family members.

Sharing pictures from her 2024 wedding with Juma Jux on her Instastory, Priscilla wrote in a caption,

"If keep them confused was a person, womb watchers and calculators, Another confusion for you, this was the first time we actually got married after our private introduction last year. We were already married before the nikah we posted that was to celebrate friends and family members."

The pictures from Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux's wedding in 2024 are below:

Reactions to Priscilla Ojo's 2024 wedding pics

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

this_girl_called_sally commented:

"You go explain tire."

showesstey wrote:

"Chakam😍😍 I love this. Enjoy your Marriage jare dear Priscy

slimshaddyexclusiveevent commented:

"Confuse them girl. It's nobody's business. You owe us NO explanation. BIG CONGRATULATIONS."

jennygagathe1st said:

"Baby u don’t need to clear anything. God has already cleared ur path. Enjoy."

_anastasia_chinenye commented:

"I knew she has been married a long time ago and I’m so happy 😍congratulations."

l.u.m.m.i.e_ said:

"You have time ooo abeg go and breastfeed our baby my love leave the oloshi’s calculating wetin no be their family matter."

ogomimi22 commented:

"If na me I no go send you I go buy u calculator join!!! Ndi uchu. If she had waited for 2026 now na una go come here still troll her and call her name. Umu ekwensu."

nuella_______ commneted:

"This is why online judges actually need to stop judging, taking sides and fighting tooth and nail over these celebrities from just tiny clips of things they choose to show you online. You don’t know these people in real life, you have never spent 24hrs with them neither do you live with them."

Paulo reacts to Priscilla Ojo's pregnancy

Legit.ng also reported that Paulo, Iyabo Ojo's partner, reacted to her daughter's pregnancy with a joyful video.

Paulo, who declared that it was party time, also referred to himself and Iyabo as 'grandma and grandpa.'

The music executive's post also stirred reactions from his fans, as many congratulated him and Iyabo.

