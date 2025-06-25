Queen Mother and Priscy Ojo are out here celebrating one of the most important people in her life, Chioma Goodhair

The mother-of-two took some time out of her busy schedule to share a gracious birthday message for Chioma Goodhair

Many have reacted to the sweet post, including the birthday girl, Tonto Dikeh, and other celebrities

Iyabo Ojo is such a sweet soul, and it’s evident in how she treats those around her. The talented Nollywood actress shared a post to celebrate Chioma Ikokwu, aka Chioma Goodhair, as she adds another year.

Chioma and Iyabo Ojo met on Real Housewives of Lagos and have been practically inseparable ever since.

Their love for each other has been expressed countless times via social media, especially during Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscy’s wedding.

In a sweet birthday celebration post, Iyabo Ojo described Chioma as an incredible human and called her family. She also thanked God that their paths crossed, triggering heartfelt reactions from fans and netizens.

Iyabo Ojo wrote:

"Happy birthday to an incredible soul! 🙏 @chiomagoodhair I'm so grateful our paths crossed, and we're family. I love you, darling! 💕 Wishing you many more amazing years ahead, filled with God's blessings and happiness. Enjoy your special day!"

In another post, Priscy Ojo celebrated the loving lady below:

Peeps celebrate Chioma Goodhair's birthday

@tontolet said:

"Happiest birthday sis. Wishing you more do everything great and beautiful."

@queenkidsthrift said:

"Opoh chioma is a cancer ♋️, priscy is luck cus this signs are the best in everything ❤️❤️ Happy bday girl.. continue to age gracefully 😍😍."

@priscyetjux_germany said:

"Hbd to you 🙌🙌Big chi,more life to u in gud health and wealth."

@themagnificentcloset___ said:

"Happiest Birthday To Our Very Own Beauty Queen😍🎉❤️."

@dupsie_royal_africanfoods said:

"Happy birthday to you darling egbon AJOKE...more of Gods special grace on you."

@blingedapparelhub said:

"Happy birthday @chiomagoodhair. God bless your new age. June baby we are here. My own birthday is Friday.💃💃💃."

@buzzbox360 said:

"What a beauty! Happy Birthday Chioma. I’m so grateful that RHOLagos brought you two together."

@pats_shoe_world_5796 said:

"The hair is haring.. happy birth beautiful chioma."

@wealth_paul21 said:

"Happy birthday😍😍😍thanks for all you do for Priscy, for being the best bigsis, agar graciously."

@ogunlanaoluwatoyinadeola said:

"Happy birthday chi long life and prosperity in good health and happiness 🎂🎂🎂🎂."

@formulatorspantry101 said:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE JP GOD-MOTHER we JP soldiers kove you so much @chiomagoodhair May the Lord honor big chi, happy birthday more of Gods blessings🙏."

