Social media users were in high spirits since the official announcement of Priscilla Ojo's pregnancy

The online in-laws were happy to see her mother's friend, Lola Alao, welcome her to Canada with loads of love

Alao shared a video of them at the airport as she picked up her goddaughter, igniting sweet reactions from online users

Nigerian online users have shared pleasant reactions as a photo of Priscilla Ojo's arrival in Canada surfaced online.

The fashion influencer and her husband, Juma Jux, had announced that they are officially expecting a baby online. They shared photos showing her huge baby bump and scan result.

Recall that speculations began online after Priscilla appeared in a red bodycon dress at the Headies Awards. Since then, netizens have been watching closely and have concluded that she might be with child.

At her wedding grand finale, a video surfaced showing her mother, Iyabo Ojo, cautioning her not to get overly active physically, which also contributed to the swirling rumours.

Priscilla’s posture in viral videos and photos further fuelled the speculations, but nothing was confirmed until the couple announced their pregnancy.

In the fresh clip shared by Lola Alao, a veteran actress, who is also her mum's friend, Priscilla is seen arriving in Canada. She got picked up by the lady, who seemed very overjoyed to welcome her.

Recall that Priscilla Ojo’s best friend, Enioluwa, was spotted commenting on her alleged pregnancy.

In a new video that has been making the rounds on social media, influencer Enioluwa gave a befitting response to the interviewer.

Fans cheer as Priscilla Ojo lands Canada

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@chrismotray said:

"You really played us Priscy, we thought you were in Doha, only to see welcome to Canada. Ha! You do this one."

@ojulewastudio said:

"So beautiful congratulations.. as many as are believing God for their own babies they will conceive theirs."

@juxpriscyplus said:

"Awwwww! Grandma Canada has welcomed. Blessed people.🙌🔥👏👏."

@prayingtotheoluwosan said:

"Mrs Priscilla Mkambala ❤️You’re God’s Beloved , you shall continue to experience ease in all areas of your life in Jesus mighty name Amen 🙏."

@yemithbeauty said:

"Congratulations to u once again my Darling ur joy is permanent ijn😍😍😍😍."

@corban167 said:

"My heart is so full,like Priscy indeed you’re Jesus last born..Girl,May the heavens continue to protect and cover you and your entire family with the blood of Jesus..I’m soo happy for you Our World princess ❤️🙏🏾🤭.

Priscy Ojo's heavily pregnant AI-generated photo trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the speculations around whether Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla Ojo, was pregnant or not intensified.

An AI-generated photo of the fashion influencer and her husband surfaced online, but beyond looking cute, fans made a notable observation.

The picture showed Priscy looking heavily pregnant as she took a mirror selfie with her man, Juma Jux.

