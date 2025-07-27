Lizzy Anjorin is back on the trends table after she made a video dragging her online rival, Iyabo Ojo, again

VDM had earlier shared evidence of a group that was created after Mohbad's demise, adding that Queen Mother was also among them

Seeing this as a bait to drag Iyabo, Lizzy made a video where she capitalised on the group and mentioned many implicating scenarios

Nigerian controversial actress-turned-entrepreneur, Lizzy Anjorin, has again launched an attack against Iyabo Ojo after the actress was called out by VDM.

Martins Vincent Otse had earlier revealed that Iyabo Ojo was an admin of a group that was created following the death of Mohbad.

Lizzy Anjorin alleges Iyabo Ojo scattered Sophia, Davido's relationship. Credit: @iyaboojofespris, @davido, @lizzyanjorinoriginal

Source: Instagram

He also alleged that the actress had plotted revenge against Naira Marley over what he allegedly did to her daughter, Priscilla Ojo.

Lizzy took action after she got dragged online for not acknowledging Priscy Ojo’s pregnancy reveal.

In response, Lizzy shared another lengthy video where she blasted Iyabo Ojo for using Mohbad's death as a bid to extort the public.

She said:

"Iyabo Ojo is an unfortunate human who will know the grave of her children. As long as she didn’t congratulate me when I gave birth, or when my child gave birth, if Iyabo gives birth to 20 children, they will all perish. You thieves, always looking for money. Must we be donating money to Iyabo every day? She should get off the road and mourn in peace. She’s an evil woman and a thief."

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the video

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@adenikeh_mi said:

"Oloribuku lo po ni comment section hyping this lunatic woman with confidence, Eyin eyan ofo."

@krafteekollectibles said:

"Omo, Sis Lizzy... sincerely You should leave this and keep rejoicing bcos God has vindicated You 🙌🙌❤️❤️."

@__iamadepeju said:

"Honestly at this point i feel something is going on with you."

Lizzy Anjorin blows hot after she got dragged for Priscy's pregnancy. Credit: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

@a_b_a_k_e said:

"Eyin warriors iya yin ómaa niì sin mii moooo ke."

@s3yi.ii said:

"We get you’re frustrated and all but abusing an unborn baby and saying they will die common. You’re a mother yourself that’s very shameful. Check yourself and rethink some decisions you’ve made."

@prettyohubabe said:

"Honestly, you have to give yourself peace of mind. No be life you dey live so. You are attacking someone and she keeps celebrating, that is absolutely a warning to you o."

@callmegeneral said:

"Ur husband permit you to dey do all this rubbishh you are doing wow that says alot."

@mayowa1739 said:

"All those curse you do on live will happen to you and your family u will never see joy in your life, nah you go burry all your chin, how can you be raining curse on new boy pikin, haha you are so heartless, you and your family will have car accident and leave this life soon, you will later beg for food at the end of your life, heartless."

Lizzy Anjorin’s alleged bestie lays claim against her

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian actress Lizzy Anjorin trended online after her alleged best friend made claims against her.

A video made waves online as it showed a woman narrating that she and Lizzy took Iyabo Ojo’s children’s pictures to a native doctor's house.

The woman went on to spill other alleged activities she did with Lizzy, gaining the attention of many on social media.

Source: Legit.ng