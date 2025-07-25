A woman has taken to social media to disclose that she saw Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla Ojo Mkambala, and her Tanzanian husband, Juma Jux, in her dream last night

She said that it would sound like a fairy tale if she told people what she saw about the couple in her dream

This comes after Priscilla announced on social media that she is expecting her first child with her husband

A Nigerian woman, known on Facebook as Mary Jackson Buhari, has said she had a dream last night about Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla Ojo Mkambala, and her Tanzanian singer husband, Juma Jux.

This comes after Priscilla announced on social media that she is expecting her first child with her husband.

Woman's post about Priscilla and her husband

In a Facebook post, the woman said it would sound like a fairy tale if she narrated her dream about the couple.

She congratulated them, saying God has done them well. She added that she is glad they got married and prayed for God's blessing upon their home. Her Facebook post read:

"Honestly speaking I saw Priscilla Ojo Mkambala and her husband in my dream last night.... if i tell you what I saw it will sound like a fairy tale but I want to send my congratulations to them.

"God has really done them well....

"Tanzanians are sharp shooters.

"I welcome their bundle of joy into this world.

"I am glad they married each other.

"May God bless their home Amen."

Social media users joined her in congratulating the couple.

People congratulate Priscilla Ojo Mkambala and husband

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's post below:

Oluchi James Elechi said:

"Amen.

"Congratulations to them."

Obi Oge said:

"Amen.

"Congratulations to them 🎉🎊."

Grace Ewonu Damgbor said:

"I joyfully welcome the new babies in advance.

"More Grace."

Esther Nwachukwu said:

"💕🙏💕 Congratulations.

"Mama, pls about me too,

"I believe God with faith by this time next year I will be dancing too with my twins boys in Jesus name amen 🙏🙏🙏 Mary Jackson Buhari."

Princess Folasade Adejumoke said:

"We thank God, big congrats to the Mbakala's and Ojo's."

Mike Victoria Best said:

"Congratulations 🎈🎉🎊to them."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Iyabo Ojo's lover, Paulo Okoye, had celebrated Priscilla's pregnancy with a joyful video.

Priscilla Ojo addresses womb watchers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Priscilla Ojo Mkambala had addressed womb watchers and released pictures from her first wedding.

Recall that on Thursday, July 25, Priscilla confirmed she was expecting her first child with Tanzanian singer and husband, Juma Jux. Addressing people whom she referred to as 'womb watchers and calculators,' Priscilla revealed that she and Juma got married in a private ceremony after their introduction in 2024.

She disclosed that they were already married before their Nikah, which was organised to celebrate friends and family members. She posted adorable pictures revealing her growing baby bump in a romantic outdoor shoot with Jux.

