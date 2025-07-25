Iyabo Ojo's lover Paulo has broken his silence hours after his step-daughter Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux announced they were expecting their first child

Paulo, like Iyabo Ojo's family members and friends, expressed his excitement with a funny dance meme

The music executive who stated that it was party time also announced his new role as his lover, Iyabo Ojo, becomes a grandmother

Nigerian music executive Paulo Okoye, who is also actress Iyabo Ojo's lover, has joined in the celebration following his step-daughter Priscilla and her husband, singer Juma Jux's announcement.

On Thursday, July 24, Priscilla and Jux caused a buzz on the Nigerian social media space after they announced that they were expecting a child.

As proof, Priscilla, alongside her husband, flooded their Instagram page with a series of pregnancy photos where she proudly displayed her baby bump.

The announcement comes a few months after Priscilla and Jux's series of weddings, which took place in Nigeria and Tanzania.

Paulo reacts to Priscilla Ojo's pregnancy

Like Iyabo's son, Festus, Paulo also shared how excited he was as he shared a meme video of a man dancing energetically.

In the caption of the dance video, Paulo declared that it was time to party while referring to himself and Iyabo as 'Grandma and Grandpa.'

Tagging Iyabo Ojo, Priscilla, Juma Jux, and other family members in the video, Paulo wrote, 'PartyTime🍾😁 for Grandma & Grandpa!!! GodPlan.'

Recall that Paulo and his family stood by Iyabo Ojo during her daughter, wedding.

The celebration video Iyabo Ojo's lover Paulo shared while reacting to Priscilla's pregnancy announcement is below:

Fans congratulate Paulo

While many found the music executive's meme video hilarious, others extended congratulatory messages to him and Iyabo Ojo.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

fabulous_efe said:

"And the best grandpa goes to Oga Paulo."

bamiroadesewa said:

"The baby is going to be so pampered, see dance na."

amakaomereonye wrote:

"Grandpa danced way much more than grandma."

ayiesemporiumtrendspace reacted:

"omo this family is too blessed..I tap into the joy and celebrations Congratulations once again."

everthingflys wrote:

"This our baby go too surprise with the love community he/she has cause ahaaaaa."

mickspius said:

"Roll call well articulated, funny how you have videos for every moment."

teeawo1 commented:

"Yesssssssss ooooooo Granpa with the hot steps!!!! Thank you for standing gidigba with our beautiful @iyaboojofespris @juma_jux and @its.priscy . May your years be longer and in good health to witness the arrival of all the other grandbabies n great grandchildren ijmn. Na Man You be @pauloo2104 . Thank you sooooo very much sir."

kayla_jewelries said:

"Congratulations to the latest grandpa and grandma in town It is God Design."

Iyabo Ojo celebrates daughter's pregnancy

Legit.ng also reported that Iyabo Ojo celebrated her daughter, Priscilla's pregnancy, as she shared some hints about her first grandchild.

Giving a hint that Priscilla had put to bed in a viral video, Iyabo Ojo revealed she was the “latest grandmother” and expressed how happy she felt.

The mother of two was seen at the airport, jetting out to Canada to visit her daughter.

