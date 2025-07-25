Portable did not take his online combat with VeryDarkMan lightly, as he dragged his former boss into the mix

VDM had earlier released an alleged theft video showing the street act being beaten and stripped naked

Portable then challenged his ex-boss, Ija Omode, to come forward and refute the claims, or face his wrath

Portable once again made headlines amid his online feud with activist VeryDarkMan.

The Nigerian label boss, whose real name is Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, has been at loggerheads with VDM for some days now.

The controversial artist had shared a video, calling out VDM for slamming Tinubu over the hardships in the country. He also accused VDM of chasing clout by reopening Mohbad's case, stating that there was still no justice.

VDM did not take these attacks lightly and released an old video where Portable was beaten and accused of stealing a phone and a tricycle. Portable retaliated by simultaneously releasing VDM's private videos from the past, as well as a recorded diss track.

Still, the audacious critic failed to back down, which has now prompted Portable to return to his former boss, Ija Omode.

In a chat exchange released by Zazu, he mandated the man to come forward with a video clearing his name.

He painfully noted that he is being described as a thief, which is unfair to his brand. He, however, issued a stern warning and placed heavy curses on the man in case he refuses to oblige.

See the chat exchange here:

Nigerians react as Portable threatens Ija Omode

Legit.ng has gathered some reactions below:

"But why is it taking so long for him to make a video?"

"Atimes it’s good to use madness to reply madness up VDM😂."

"Uncle portable, when are you going to stop Wahala 😮and we like you oo."

"If VDM come for you. You’re a victim and if you come for him. You are also a victim."

"E sha get wetin una talk for 2min video call 📞 why you come dey parabulate after call lol una don do the arrangement finish 😂."

"Go and make apology video for VDM 😂."

"Vdm de sleep, your yanga go find his trouble. Toor vdm don give u assignment, go solve am😂."

"Which one be A him do video again😂 Pitipiti don visit Portable😂."

"Na you couse this wahala for your self 😂😂😂 na jeje VDM way you meet am 😂😂."

VDM releases first diss track for Portable

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that VeryDarkMan was not done dealing with Portable, despite earlier releasing an embarrassing video from his past.

The social media activist shared a post responding to Portable’s rant about him over late singer Mohbad’s case.

In a new video making the rounds, VDM composed a new song for the street crooner where he called him a thief and announced when it would be released.

