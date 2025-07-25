Singer Tiwa Savage opened up about the kind of men approaching her and why she’s not impressed

The Afrobeats star stated she dreams of men like UK rapper Skepta, but keeps attracting odd types

In a funny yet honest video, the mother of one questions her romantic luck

Afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage has shown once again that even superstars aren’t exempt from romantic frustration.

In a video currently making the rounds on social media, the award-winning singer and mother of one didn’t hold back as she shared a hilarious insight into her love life

Tiwa Savage, who was previously married to her former manager Tunji “Tee Billz” Balogun, admitted in the video that her dream man is someone like UK rapper Skepta—stylish, cool, confident, and easy on the eyes.

But what she’s getting instead are funny-looking men

The short clip showed Tiwa in a playful but genuinely puzzled mood, as she laughed at her predicament.

Tiwa Savage and an internet troll

Legit.ng recalls that an internet user trolled the singer as he criticised her recent photographs.

The single mother of one shared steamy photographs of herself on Instagram, prompting one of her followers to claim that the famous singer does not appear as gorgeous in real life.

Tiwa responded to him by saying she is better in person and that he should acknowledge he wants to meet her.

See the video here:

Nigerians react to Tiwa's love predicament

Legit.ng compiled reactions of netizens below:

@toxicityVi:

"After this … she should be happy that there are even men at all …"

@riah_kj:

"lol if that's her problem at 45yrs old she might need to sit and reevaluate"

@FrankDogl:

"Smh . Shameless after we all know the type of guy wey tear ur puna"

@fatherhp:

"She suppose put Portable and Sammy Larry pictures too"

@AzikeKenne84836

"All her life na so so men she dey think about, aye ti ba je"

@JeffJoe70606818:

"This man suppose sue her for messing with his aura and steeze"

@rapg33:

"So if skepta wan chop now like this na free entry be that oo"

@Alhaji_dubaa:

"We all saw the guy she had that thing with on the cruise boat tho. Make we all dey deceive ourselves."

Tiwa Savage gifts son Jamil at 10

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tiwa Savage put a smile on the face of her son, Jamil, as he clocked a new age. Jamil, who turned 10 years old on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, was celebrated by his mum, who showered him with gifts.

A video, however, captured Tiwa Savage dishing out a rule that would govern his use of the smartphone. She made it clear to her son that he is not allowed to access social media, adding that he could use it for his Roblox and to FaceTime her.

Jamil, on his part, agreed to his mum's rule without throwing tantrums. According to Tiwa Savage, her son had been requesting an iPhone since his 9th birthday, but finally got it, on the condition that he stay off social media.

