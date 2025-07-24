Davido and his daughter shared some fun moments recently, and fans could not get enough of them

The duo were spotted with Folashade, OBO's cousin, and her son, as they hopped on a trending challenge dubbed "I'm so ATL"

The cute video also saw the singer's second daughter, Hailey Adeleke, show her fun side as she enjoyed the company of her father

Nigerians have dropped sweet reactions on a new video of Davido and his daughter having an amazing time together.

The singer, who is currently on an American tour for his 5IVE album, took out time for family. This part of the singer is known by all, as he always makes time for his kids no matter how busy.

Davido's and his second daughter hop on ATL challenge. Credit: @davido, @hailey

Source: Instagram

In the trending video, the international music star was spotted with Hailey, his second daughter, his cousin, Folashade, and her son.

They recreated the popular "I'm so ATL" challenge, a song by hip star Bankroll Ben, which has had social media users in a chokehold.

The clip was so fun and had everyone participating excitedly. Hailey also made a very funny face at the end of the clip, igniting adorable comments about her.

Watch the video here:

Recall, Davido recently had a heartwarming father-and-daughter time with his second child, Hailey Adeleke.

A series of videos were posted online of the music star with Hailey as they holidayed together in the Bahamas.

The videos of Davido and Hailey raised discussions about the singer’s first daughter, Imade, as some claimed she was missing a lot.

How fans reacted to OBO, Hailey's clip

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@iamlawrencepaul said:

"I see why they hate this guy. Beyond the fact that he is born into wealth, they just don’t like seeing him happy like this and having lovely people around him. He is a great guy."

@ankuBanku39635 said:

"Manyewu fc to cry here."

@clintthevendor said:

"Nah happiness wan wound this family 😂."

@Donaotel_1 said:

"Abi na, spending quality time with fam."

Davido's and his second daughter hop on ATL challenge. Credit: @davido, @hailey

Source: Instagram

@Yaz_emipre said:

"See family vibe 😎."

@ipeghan_kirian said:

"He has a wonderful and loving family, he’s rich , got trusted guys around him, has a non social media crazy partner, has a rich dad and uncle as backup and plan. Baba cheated life 🙄🙄🙄."

@davido

"you’re truly blessed beyond measures. No wonder the hate 😭🥺🥺."

@ja_30bg said:

"My bby Hailey 🥰❤."

@flakkystitchescouture said:

"Daddy look alike."

@taiwo.olagunju.58 said:

"This is Imade with much love❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@folakeolusakin said:

"Princess with her sweetheart Daddy. ❤️😍."

@adaloveakupeace said:

"Daddy billionaire.. Grand pa..double billionaire.. Some children are born lucky.. God why is my own case different."

Moment Davido called daughter, Hailey on Video

Meanwhile, Davido was captured having a phone conversation with his second daughter, Hailey, in a viral video.

In the clip, the singer told her that her mother mentioned she was sick, and he asked after her welfare.

Fans were excited to see the relationship Davido has with his daughter, despite not being married to her mother.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng