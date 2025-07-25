TikTok star Jarvis responded to his boyfriend Peller’s public pregnancy request with a firm ultimatum

The content creator questioned Peller's intentions after he begged her to make babies like Priscy and Juma Jux

Jarvis pointed out that, as against his boyfriends's wish, influencer Priscy didn’t get pregnant out of wedlock

After Priscilla Ojo and Tanzanian singer Juma Jux shared their trending baby bump shoot, it seems TikTok star Peller got a little too inspired and made his feelings known on Instagram.

But what he likely expected to be a cute moment turned into a public wake-up call from Jarvis.

In his Instagram post, Peller publicly begged his girlfriend for a baby, writing:

“@realjadrolita do this for me, I swear u no go regret.”

Jarvis responds to Peller’s pregnancy request with a firm ultimatum. Photos: UGC.

Source: Instagram

The post came after Jarvis had been seen browsing a kidswear store, which had already gotten fans whispering.

With this latest post, many assumed Peller was ready to take their love life to the next level, literally.

Jarvis didn’t beat around the bush. Her response to Peller’s wish was direct:

“@peller089 then get married abi did you see her do it out of wedlock?”

See the post here:

Netizens praise Jarvis' response:

Legit.ng compiled reactions from social media users:

@jernald_couture_:

"Smart reply. I really like that Peller is seeing a future with Jarvis. The intentionality. The way he protects her from online critics. They do understand and love each other very well. Can’t say same for my own girlfriend. If I tell her waka, she will tell me shege."

@weightlossproducts9ja:

"Abeg Make I quickly comment before those people way dey ask do you love God come"

emeka_:

"Whether them marry or not no concern me. I said God must make it happen for you in Jesus’ name"

d_lar_logistics:

"I like as everybody dey pretend like say na after marriage dah Belle come... Abi no be marriage wey dem do fr our face yesterday here"

@officialkeilah_chidera:

"Everything I know about these kids relationship is really against my will. Una just Dey force the relationship down our throats we’ve given them our blessing… go and multiply. Leave us abeg"

@kennedyexcel:

"You wey say preeq dey scratch you for public and she try to correct you dey vex for her…."

@i.m_general

"Most of you might not know or say this but Jarvis is there to shape Peller’s life and make it more better. That’s the reason why she’s more mature, more intelligent and more focused. She’s not doing anything to spite him but to make him a better man and they are compatible."

Jarvus questions Peller's intentions after after pregnancy wish. Photos: @UGC.

Source: Instagram

Jarvis cops new car

Legit.ng earlier reported that Jarvis made the news again after acquiring a brand-new white Lexus RX 350.

A video of the event has gone viral online as the 24-year-old was spotted happily testing her new car. This comes months after Jarvis unveiled her new house, complete with a luxuriously finished interior.

The latest development has ignited reactions from Jarvis' fans and netizens, with many sharing their thoughts and excitement about her new achievement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng