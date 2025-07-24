Nigerian business mogul Shade Okoya made the headlines on blogs recently after she was spotted at an event

A video from the event showed the moment the billionaire's wife shared with a young man in the midst of other guests

Fans and netizens who came across the trending footage made several observations about the two, igniting reactions online

Nigerian business mogul Shade Okoya has gotten the attention of many people online after a video of her and a young man at an event surfaced online.

Shade Okoya is married to renowned industrialist Rasaq Okoya, the founder of Eleganza Industries.

Shade Okoya has four children with Chief Okoya and serves as the MD/CEO of the Eleganza Group, which her husband created.

Shade Okoya and her husband, on the other hand, were one of the distinguished guests at Senator Olugbenga Ashafa's 70th birthday among others such as Governor of Lagos state Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Fuji music icon K1 De Ultimate, and Babajide Fashola.

A video from the star-studded ceremony captured a dramatic moment between Shade Okoya and a young man.

In the viral clip, the billionaire’s wife was tugging on the man's agbada twice as she wanted them to pose for a picture.

The way she gripped onto his shirt while they held hands for the picture sparked even more discussion online.

After the brief moment, the young man would be seen moving on to greet other women in the hall.

Watch the video below:

Shade Okoya appears with young man, reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

official__tizzy siad:

"Are u seeing wat am seeing 😢😂😂."

calypso102000 said:

"This is her boy. They have a bond. Dont feel bad for him . Friendship exist between them."

delight_pastries88 said:

"Why is she dragging the poor man like that."

emperor_pokos_ said:

"See how those women are rushing to greet him 😂."

thereal_fiwashola1 said:

"Hmmm make dis video no enter facebook ooo if not them go Analyze the the life of dis video."

lee254m said:

"The woman and that guy get something."

justshowmelove6 wrote:

"Forget they are best of friends, na wetin I fit do my friend be this."

bitter_leaf_ said:

"U con Dey drag ham up and down, no worry e no Dey finish. But na person carry ham do finish."

onyebuchifemi said:

"She wan commot clothes from him body?"

monar_chrema said:

"@shade.okoya i must take picture by force with tosin . Your time is ticking. Gboko gboko. With your long neck omo ale son. Omo atapata dide ikeji aja. Pretender."

laleye.bolaji said:

"I love this shade see the way she pulls him back like come here joor let’s take pics 👑❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

carzeem_logistics said:

"Madam shade dragging you to com snap picture, omo! The man no small atall."

victoriousdamilola said:

"Na this kind party dey hungry me right now. You know the elere(musician) doing his own thing, wealthy good good-looking family members greeting themselves in the proper Yoruba way, music so loud that we struggle to hear each other (still won't have it another way)😍😂."

Daniel Regha reacts Okoya sons' saga

Legit.ng had reported that the social media critic couldn't keep calm after an officer was arrested and the Okoya sons left alone.

The musician and his brother were sighted at an event, where they gave an officer of the law wades of cash to hold for them. The police later arrested the officer who were seen in the video.

Regha quoted the constitution and questioned the police about their move.

