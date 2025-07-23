Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, recently gifted her son, Jamil, an iPhone in celebration of his new age

The video, which was shared on Instagram, captured the songstress dishing out a condition to her son regarding the use of his new smartphone

Tiwa Savage made it clear to her son that he isn't permitted to use social media, which stirred reactions online

Nigerian music heavyweight, Tiwatope Omolara Savage, professionally Tiwa Savage, put a smile on the face of her son, Jamil, as he clocked a new age.

Jamil, who turned 10 years old on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, was greatly celebrated by his mum, who showered him with gifts.

Amongst the gifts Jamil received from his mum was a high-end smartphone, an iPhone.

A video, however, captured Tiwa Savage dishing out a rule that would govern his use of the smartphone.

She made it clear to her son that he is not allowed to access social media, adding that he could use it for his Roblox and to FaceTime her.

Jamil, on his part, agreed to his mum's rule, without throwing tantrums.

According to Tiwa Savage, her son had been requesting an iPhone since his 9th birthday, but finally got it, with an exemption from social media.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Tiwa Savage's video with son

The clip subsequently spurred a barrage of comments from cybernauts who wasted no time chipping in their two cents on why the songstress set the rule for her son.

Legit.ng gathered some comments accordingly.

heisd2ice wrote:

You no want make him see your noodles 🍜 👌

eunice_0clock stated:

No social media Jamal before I go whine you make you use your mummy phone run me 5m 😭😭😫😫😹

hunchojunior44 commented:

No social media she trying to protect him from her 🙂‍↔️🙂‍↔️

eazeekode wrote:

Na now Nigerians go show ur son ur p0rn.. say be na u sing 🎶 am say……. S3x tape o le ba'ye mi je (nibo?) Igbadun kekere yen (Na who never f**ck, hands in the air).

ulomx said:

Story madam u go still but social media

aremo_adebisi wrote:

Una sure say na Apple iPhone be this with all this black square all over

paladishub averred:

10 years iPhone...I didn't get a phone till I graduated from senior secondary school

revlinks stated:

Na everything una go post for social media?…. Does she knows how many cars we have dashed out without making a single noise.

king_natashaa wrote:

Happy birthday Jamal continue to grow in wisdom, knowledge and understanding 🙏🎊🎉❤️

Tiwa Savage replies to troll

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Tiwa Savage replied to a troll who spoke about her looks in real life.

The netizen had dropped a comment on Instagram where he firmly stated that Tiwa Savage wasn't as beautiful as she often appeared on social media.

Responding, Tiwa Savage, unfazed by the comment, noted that she is even prettier in real life.

She averred that he is simply pained over his inability to meet her in person, adding that he would never get the opportunity.

