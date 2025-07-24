Controversial Nigerian singer Portable became a topic of discussion online after sharing a picture of his cars

The street-pop act was seen on the road standing between his two trucks, stretching out his hands to touch them

Portable’s post came amid his heated online spat with internet sensation Verydarkman, who had released a diss track aimed at him

Controversial Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, caused a stir online after sharing a photo of his car collection

Portable took to Instagram to share a photo of his trucks, declaring himself the new Sango version of Donald Trump.

The Zazu hitmaker posed on the road in between his two trucks and took to his caption to hail self as the “Donald Trump Sango”.

Legit.ng recalls that Portable took his online brawl with social media activist VeryDarkMan to extra lengths when he shared VDM's private video.

Recall that the two archenemies released diss tracks targeting each other, responding to and refuting each other’s accusations.

The drama started when the singer posted a video calling out VDM for constantly dragging President Tinubu over the country’s economic woes.

Not stopping there, he also accused the activist of using the late singer Mohbad’s tragic case to gain attention, claiming that after all the noise, justice was still not served.

In response, VDM recorded a diss track titled "Ole," which means “thief,” mocking Portable over past allegations of theft.

VDM didn’t just stick to music. He dug into the archives and pulled out a controversial video from 2020, showing Portable being beaten by a mob who accused him of stealing a phone and a tricycle.

In the heat of the moment, the Zazu hitmaker went through the depths of the internet to unearth throwback videos of the activist in his private moment.

Many who came across Portable’s post compared his attacks to VDM’s to determine who was winning the fight.

Reactions as Portable shows off car collection

i_ambeebee said:

"Go listen to latest album for you😂😂."

kismet_ace1 said:

"This convoy long ooo 😂."

queen_beaofficial said:

"@portablebaeby Vdm don drop song for you o 😂."

iba_jhay wrote:

"President awon omo sango😄 @compu_kenny @_poshpop."

sc_unisexwears said:

"Portable vdm don release song for you, I say make I come tell you."

viki_daan said:

"This guy ehn all him things they different , which kind collection b this now for God sake 😂😂😂."

vectorolojay said:

"Portable you get money on your own you be Boss omo no be small 🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️👏."

dbaddo_sabi said:

"VDM done enter studio becus of you oo. I just say make I do Amebo for you 😂😂."

oluwaseun__gold said:

"Person say make I ask you if u dop Open mortuary😂😂."

iam_mufasa04 said:

"😂😂😂….@portablebaeby you for just open mortuary Becus u don already get long van for transporting the dead."

Portable meets Seyi Tinubu at Vodi's birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Portable exuded utmost humility upon meeting President Tinubu's son, Seyi, at an event.

In the video, which went viral on social media, Portable, who was among the celebrities who attended Seyi Vodi's star-studded birthday party, was spotted exchanging warm pleasantries with Seyi Tinubu.

Portable shook Seyi Tinubu's hand and bowed before him. Seyi, on the other hand, took his phone and had a quick selfie with Portable, who was conspicuously excited over their link-up.

