Nigerian singer Portable took both his fans and netizens by surprise after he shared a video of himself in a shrine

This came during his ongoing fight with social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman

In the video that went viral, the singer was seen with a plate of kolanuts, bundle of money and a live chicken

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, popularly known as Portable, has ignited a frenzy online following his recent feud with internet personality Verydarkman.

Recall that the two archenemies released diss tracks targeting each other, responding to and refuting each other’s accusations.

Portable visits shrine amid ongoing fight with VDM. Credit: @portablebaeby, @verydarkman

Source: Instagram

The drama started when the singer posted a video calling out VDM for constantly dragging President Tinubu over the country’s economic woes.

Not stopping there, he also accused the activist of using the late singer Mohbad’s tragic case to gain attention, claiming that after all the noise, justice was still not served.

In response, VDM recorded a diss track titled "Ole," which means “thief,” mocking Portable over past allegations of theft.

VDM didn’t just stick to music. He dug into the archives and pulled out a controversial video from 2020, showing Portable being beaten by a mob who accused him of stealing a phone and a tricycle.

Portable goes spiritual amid fight with Verydarkman. Credit: @portablebaebay, @verydarkman

Source: Instagram

Portable visits shrine

In a recent video shared on the singer’s page, he was captured in a shrine as he held an object wrapped in a red cloth.

Portable could be seen muttering some words in has native tongue. He made reference to the allegations by Verydarkman about him stealing keke.

Following that, a plate was seen beside the singer containing kola, a bundle of money. The priest of the shrine held out a life chicken as he assisted the Zazu crooner with some incarnations.

In his caption, Portable wrote:

“Spiritual is real just be real.”

Watch his video below:

Netizens react as Portable visits shrine

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ifeoluwa5 said:

"Portable Shebi u don write petition why u enter shrine again 😂."

tosynoscopos231 said:

"Dey play. The blood of Jesus super cede all this no other blood apart from the blood of Jesus. I destroy this In Jesus mighty name."

abraham_soter_ said:

"As Instagram don take down your last post, na like that them go take down your account soon."

sylvinhub wrote:

"Man is literally frustrated. 😂😂😂💔."

ufuoma150 said:

"Small fight, you don run come meet Esu lakaye osimölè for backup, if you like make Zeus and Hercules come support you, we the Ratels are winning ❤️🔥😂."

ejosben said:

"Na the fowl wen Die for Watin no concern am e Jst pain me for."

oluwatidemilade_ said:

"All this thing dey make person old…You don dey old pass your age 😂."

rokwas84 said:

"U wan they loose credibility."

Portable meets Seyi Tinubu at Vodi's birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Portable exuded utmost humility upon meeting President Tinubu's son, Seyi, at an event.

In the video, which went viral on social media, Portable, who was among the celebrities who attended Seyi Vodi's star-studded birthday party, was spotted exchanging warm pleasantries with Seyi Tinubu.

Portable shook Seyi Tinubu's hand and bowed before him. Seyi, on the other hand, took his phone and had a quick selfie with Portable, who was conspicuously excited over their link-up.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng