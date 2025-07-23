Nigerian singer Portable came harder for his archenemy Verydarkman as he dug into his messy past

The two have been at loggerheads after the singer attacked the activist for always countering Tinubu’s government

In a new development, the Zazu hitmaker shared controversial videos of VDM that has sent the internet into a frenzy

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, popularly known as Portable, has taken his online brawl with social media activist VeryDarkMan to extra lengths.

Legit.ng reported that the two archenemies released diss tracks targeting each other, responding to and refuting each other’s accusations.

Recall that the drama started when the singer posted a video calling out VDM for constantly dragging President Tinubu over the country’s economic woes.

Not stopping there, he also accused the activist of using the late singer Mohbad’s tragic case to gain attention, claiming that after all the noise, justice was still not served.

In response, VDM recorded a diss track titled "Ole," which means “thief,” mocking Portable over past allegations of theft.

VDM didn’t just stick to music. He dug into the archives and pulled out a controversial video from 2020, showing Portable being beaten by a mob who accused him of stealing a phone and a tricycle.

Portable shares VDM’s private clips

In the heat of the moment, the Zazu hitmaker went through the depths of the internet to unearth throwback videos of the activist in his private moment.

Many who came across Portable’s post compared his attacks to VDM’s to determine who was winning the fight.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Portable shares VDM's private videos

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

kelechi_of_abuja said:

"Na here my data go finish 😂😂."

gladysmichael544 said:

"Show us current noodles not old video."

susanclasikenterprises said:

"Noodles wey the owner post by himself 😂😂 dey play VDM is leading."

mike_futo said:

"Give us something new 😂 we don watch this one tire."

westernking001 said:

"Vdm own sweet pass, I no the understand Wetin portable dey sing for lyrics 😂."

biglarry0909 said:

"The honest truth is that we already know this about VDM. So we VDM fans can never be pained! We are still winning Habibu Ole 😂😂😂."

dan_dollar_hair_signature said:

"E no enter oo😂😂😂😂😂😂 ,,,,Are be confirm yoruba man ,but Ur song no enter like @verydarkblackman oooo ,,😂😂😂😂 VDM single go soon top chart an."

bidemix10 said:

"The only thief we know is VDM. He don enter agreement say he go fvck Peter Obi son wey be gay. VDM Ole VDM ole VDM adodi VDM gay! All NGO money where u put am? Ole buruku."

christovia_akapo_tijan wrote:

"Portable you are Mumu man if you continue like this VDM will spoil your business."

ololade_ex said:

"You cannot shame the shameless cos he already admits already but you steal phone and Maruwa why you no accept ole 😂."

Portable meets Seyi Tinubu at Vodi's birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Portable exuded utmost humility upon meeting President Tinubu's son, Seyi, at an event.

In the video, which went viral on social media, Portable, who was among the celebrities who attended Seyi Vodi's star-studded birthday party, was spotted exchanging warm pleasantries with Seyi Tinubu.

Portable shook Seyi Tinubu's hand and bowed before him. Seyi, on the other hand, took his phone and had a quick selfie with Portable, who was obviously excited over their link-up.

