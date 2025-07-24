Verydarkman has revealed the next set of artists he plans to target in his upcoming diss track, sharing the news with excitement

In a video, he mentioned three names and provided the release dates for their diss tracks, but didn't explain the reasons behind his actions

However, fans were not impressed with his post, expressing their displeasure in the comment section and giving him a piece of their minds

Social media artist Martin Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, has announced his intention to release more diss tracks, revealing the artists he plans to target next.

The TikToker had previously released a scathing diss track aimed at Portable, which he followed up with a second part, taunting the street artist over his past

VDM shares plan for Wizkid and Burna Boy. Photo credit@verydarkblackman/@dwizkidayo/@burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

In a new video, Verydarkman declared Davido as his next target, stating that he would release the diss track for the "Awuke" crooner the following day.

He also named Wizkid and Burna Boy as his next targets, warning that many artists would be in trouble as he continued his campaign.

However, he did not provide specific reasons for targeting these three artists in his post.

Fans react to Verydarkman's diss video

Fans of the TikToker, who had recently clashed with late Mohbad’s brother, were not pleased with his new video.

Some fans advised him to stop chasing clout and focus on more pressing issues, with one man even mentioning the president’s plan to borrow money, urging VDM to comment on that instead.

Davido's fan defends him over post by VDM. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

A few others warned the activist not to target these big-name artists, threatening to bring down his social media pages if he did.

VDM’s feuds with Nigerian music stars

Verydarkman has previously taken shots at Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy. When the three artists acquired new cars, he reacted by criticizing them for not contributing meaningfully to Nigeria’s well-being.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to VDM's video

Reactions have trailed the video of VDM sharing his plan for Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid. Here are comments below about it:

@officiallayla11 shared:

"Something is happening underground ooo,., hope sey this guy no dey cover something up again."

@feelz0_ wrote:

"Verydarkblackman they are not our problem bro. It will be a distraction. Didn’t you hear that Tinubu wants to borrow more money?. Leave celebrities alone and face the government."

@itssweetmichael reacted:

"How much to catch VPM for me?"

@kingobas199 said:

"He don deh mumu like that ."

@iamtherealallegedly commented:

"Na cruise he just dey catch."

Burna Boy reacts to Sophia Egbueje's claims

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Burna Boy had fulfilled the wish of his fans by reacting to the drama linking him to Sophia Egbueje.

He laughed hard at her and even went as far as composing a song to ridicule her. His aides who were present at the background also joined in singing.

Fans in the comment section of the post were disappointed in the music star with the kind of response he gave.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng