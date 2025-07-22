VeryDarkMan was not done dealing with Portable, despite releasing an embarrassing video from his past

The online activist shared a post in response to Portable’s rant about him, concerning Mohbad’s case

In a new video making the rounds, VDM composed a new song for the street crooner and announced the release time

The drama between Martins Otse Vincent and Habeeb Okikiola has reached new heights as VeryDarkMan took things up a notch.

It’s no longer news that Portable shared a video, calling out VDM for slamming Tinubu over the hardships in the country.

He also accused him of chasing clout by reopening Mohbad's case, stating that there was still no justice. VDM did not take these attacks lightly and released an old video where Portable was being beaten and accused of stealing a phone and a Tricycle.

The video quickly went viral, garnering the attention of online users, who immediately reacted to what they had seen

Upon seeing the clip, Portable made a video explaining how he was framed and that he would never steal. He also noted that the unfortunate event happened in 2020 and that his career blew up shortly after.

VDM did not seem satisfied with this explanation. He shared a video of himself recording a song for Portable, dubbed "Ole", which translates to 'thief' in English.

This new action sparked another round of reactions online, with many wondering when their feud will end.

Portable, VDM's diss track ignite online reactions

Read some reactions as compiled by online users:

@team_media___ said:

"All works without play makes watin self? allow VDM to catch cruise jor… man has been handling serious matters lately.. make him self catch cruise small."

@hmc_of_abuja said:

"I like the way u follow him with him own craft 😂."

@lindiwaycargoservices said:

"VDM you don’t keep portable."

@jimohcav said:

"Portable don buy market big time.. E dey think say, nah only him get craze for head, E don see his match now."

@fola_lain said:

"Unsolved problems dey this country😂😭God Nigeria 🇳🇬 like 😂😂😂is this."

@kolo_of_lagos said:

"Omo Vdm I love you so much and I do support you but this particular one you fk walai but no p I still love the good works you do."

@simplynan_c said:

"I’m very sure Dee 1 is very envious of portable now because VDM is singing and talking about him."

@anointedmary2025 said:

"😂😂😂😂😂 Portable go think say na only him the mad for the country. This banger is mad. We are going to stream it back to back."

@oknokwoprecious said:

"I done see my wedding song, na who go marry me remain 🤦🤦."

Portable replies VDM with video collage

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Portable made a video collage about the way Verydarkman accused him of stealing a phone and a tricycle.

The activist had made a video in reaction to what Portable said about President Tinubu, as he also exposed him.

Fans reacted after hearing all Portable said about the allegation, as they challenged them to fight in the ring.

