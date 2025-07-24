Car dealer, IVD, has taken to social media to reflect on the troubles he suffered over the demise of his late wife, Bimbo

In a post on Instagram, IVD recounted how he was accused of killing his wife, even though he had tried saving her life after the tragic incident

He called out Bimbo's sister, whom he claimed spearheaded the allegations, even when the circumstances leading to Bimbo's death were clear to her

Celebrity auto dealer, Ikechukwu Darry Ogbonna, popularly known as IVD, has come forward to address the allegations linking him to the death of his late wife, Bimbo Ogbonna.

In a recent Instagram post, he shared his account of the events leading up to Bimbo's death, describing the accusations as part of a calculated effort to ruin his name.

According to him, the incident was a self-harming attempt by Bimbo during a domestic dispute, in which she also tried to harm him. He claimed that neighbours at their residence in Megamound Estate, Ikota, witnessed the incident, as there are no fences surrounding his compound.

He stated that he did his best to help her, taking her to several hospitals to save her life. Despite these efforts, he said he was painted as a murderer by people who were not present at the scene.

He accused certain individuals, including Bimbo’s sister, of hiring bloggers and spreading false narratives online to damage his reputation. He also said that evidence, such as payment receipts and private conversations, has now come to light, supporting his claims of a targeted smear campaign.

IVD reflected on the emotional and psychological toll the entire ordeal took on him, revealing that it made him give up on the idea of love and relationships.

However, he credited his current partner, Blessing CEO, with bringing peace and stability back into his life. He expressed gratitude for her presence and support during his recovery.

He also mentioned a woman based in Abuja, alleging that she played a damaging role in his life and caused harm to him and his children. He further expressed gratitude to God that he has finally been vindicated.

IVD ended his post by affirming that he has found happiness again with Blessing CEO and is ready to move forward.

Sharing the video of himself dancing, he wrote:

"I saw 99 But God refused me to See 100, All Planned Narrative all planned Kpaing of IVD God has exposed all, the Bloggers paid to tarnish me all the payment receipt charts conversations Has Dropped. God said I will Fight Your Battles, there is never a space or place for the Wicked. I promised myself never ever to Fall in love again or even go that far to do life with another woman, after what I went through, But boo you came into my life and made everything so easy, I see the lies all the arrangements for me to look bad, paid sponsors, My prayer if that Abuja woman no come out to confess wetin she do me and my children God go show up.

Now my name is Ikechukwu Darry Ogbonna. I reside at Megamound Estate Ikota, where there is no fence. All neighbours saw what happened as your sister committed suiciide and wanted to take me along, and I still helped her. I took her to different hospitals. It’s online, people can google and see me online like a mad man. And you came out to lie. You were never present at that point. You were not on the ground or even called to ask what transpired. You went to pay blogs to cry that I kpaied someone. It will never be well with you for the pain you put me through and my properties you people moved.

God will show himself, the time is now. Guys, I'm Happy Again. Boo boo, you do this one. God bless you. Where I keep you, I will never ever drop you."

Netizens react to IVD's post

The post stirred a lot of reactions as many netizens called out IVD over his statement.

Legit.ng gathered some comments:

kween_id_bosschick wrote:

@ivd001 it's inhumane of you to stream the interview on your Late wife's birthday. Atleast honor the past, the memory etc. Even though you claim she was a bad woman, atleast she would have been good atleast once. I am happy for you, I'm happy that you seem happy and you're genuinely in Love. But please respect your late wife. Thank you!

sunligtholayemi commented:

@ivd001 pls l beg you in the name of God don't write up anything because of your children future, God av vintage you already 🙌🙌🙌 you're honoured forever sir

realosypalata noted:

Some of you so-called influencers and celebrities should at least pay someone better in the use of English to proofread your write-ups before you post them! I'm just saying...#nobeefhere 🙌

duchess_blessing_w said:

Brotherly, u own ur story. U no owe anyone explanation, Don't reply anyone ranting, they will still stand by their narrative nomatter ur explanation @ivd001 PLEASE!!! Uare happy & that's what matters 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️ f**k their thoughts.

Blessing CEO waybills food to IVD

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Blessing CEO spoke on a weird stunt she pulled due to her love for IVD.

During an episode of the Honest Bunch podcast, she revealed that she once waybilled food she cooked in Enugu to Lagos for IVD.

Blessing CEO disclosed that she only began cooking when she started dating IVD.

