Zic Saloma has reacted to the comments people made on the video he shared featuring his mother, who is battling cancer

The skit maker posted a video in which he highlighted his mother's health condition and her treatment

Fans expressed sympathy after seeing his post, criticizing those who made negative comments about the elderly woman

Aloma Isaac Junior, better known as Zic Saloma, has made a video addressing the negative comments he received from a recording he made with his elderly mother, who is over 70 years old.

In the clip, the skit maker, how gifted himself a house years ago, shared that his mother, who is battling cancer, had expressed her desire to attend his movie premiere.

Zic Saloma's fans react to his video about his mother. Photo credit@zicsaloma

Source: Instagram

He mentioned that he was unsure if she was strong enough, but noted that she was feeling better after undergoing chemotherapy.

However, many people reacted to the video by making unkind remarks, with some stating that he got his nose from his mother and others calling the elderly woman "ugly."

In response, Zic Saloma referred to these critics as part of a "finished generation." He explained that while negative comments don't affect him personally, he found it unfair that his mother, who is over 70 and fighting cancer, was being trolled.

Zic Saloma speaks about people's attitude

Reflecting on the behavior of people in general, he pointed out that the state of the country is a reflection of people's attitudes.

Zic Saloma speaks about his movie in video. Photo credit@zicsaloma

Source: Instagram

He added that even young people, both in Nigeria and in the diaspora, had commented negatively about his mother. He expressed a wish that when these people reach his mother's age, they would look as good as she does.

Zic Saloma questioned how such individuals could make important decisions or vote for the right leaders, given the attitudes they displayed in response to his post.

He also took the time to thank those who left positive comments, expressing his gratitude for their kind words about his mother.

Recall that the content creator underwent a nose surgery a few months ago and shared videos with his fans.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Zic Salom'a video

Legit.ng captured the reactions of fans to the video shared by the skit maker. Here are comments below:

@officialjudah_king commented:

"I don’t blame them because they were not raised with love that’s why they are so bitter. Can’t believe human really said that."

@i_am_chef_dan said:

"Wow this is a wrong statement to make on someone’s mum this is really bad."

@enochmaccauley stated:

"Ooh but no your mum is beautiful to be sincere."

@oma_alex5 shared:

"When did getting old become a crime in Nigeria,that woman is looking."

@officialjudah_king commented:

"People no get shame I feel so bad."

@whitemoney__ reacted:

"Omo some people don’t deserve your attention my brother,just leave am for God no worry mama go dey alright ijn."

@ruby_ojiakor said:

"Wooow for real” why are people so heartless??? God forbid ."

Kassia reacts to Zicsaloma's new look

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Zicsaloma's name trended on social media because of his new nose surgery.

BBNaija's Kassia Sule reacted to the comedian's new look as he unveiled it via his official Instagram page. Kassia's comment generated a lot of reactions on social media, as fans also shared their take on the content creator's bold move.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng