Portable has continued to release videos ranting about his feud with VDM, focusing on what he alleges VDM did to him and the people criticizing him

In his latest video, the street pop singer cursed those calling him a thief, drawing a comparison between himself and figures like Yahaya and Emefiele

Fans quickly reacted to the video, sharing their opinions on the ongoing situation and voicing their thoughts about what VDM had done to the singer

Controversial singer Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, better known as Portable, seems deeply affected by the actions of social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka VDM.

The activist recently released a diss track in which he called Portable a thief and accused him of stealing phones and tricycles.

Portable speaks about Yahaya Bello and Godwin Emefiele. Photo credit@portablebaeby/@godwinemefiele/@officialgybkogi

Source: Instagram

In response, Portable released his own diss track and even took the matter a step further by visiting his former boss’s house to clear his name.

In the video, he made threats and gave his former boss a 24-hour ultimatum to identify the individuals who allegedly assaulted him.

In another video shared on his Instagram page, Portable addressed the theft allegations.

According to him, everyone is a thief, but the person caught is the one labelled as the criminal.

He pointed to former Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele and former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, who were accused of stealing billions, yet weren’t killed or punished as he claimed.

Portable speaks about people who called him thief. Photo credit@portablebably

Source: Instagram

Portable rains curses on those calling him thief

During the same recording, Portable flaunted the wad of cash he had received at Seyi Vodi’s event and cursed those who labeled him a thief. He also cursed their children and warned that their words would lead to their own downfall.

The Zeh Nation boss further claimed that all men were thieves, but it was only the ones caught who would be accused. He denied the accusations, stating that those who called him a thief had been begging him.

Portable also boasted about his frequent travels and success, claiming that his accusers had not “blown” like he had.

He even revisited the incident where he and VDM clashed over accusations of assault during the Felebration event. Portable denied assaulting the upcoming artist and shared his side of the story.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the music star. Here are some comments about him below:

@sleemzy12 shared:

"This thing really pain portable ooo, he has never been this down for dragging matter Ehya but naa you go find trouble ooo."

@_prettyesther1 commented:

"Elizabeth Joyce never rest since morning chai and this kind thing he no go fit sleep this night."

@zlim_cool reacted:

"D fear of VDM, u go explain tired."

@real_chelor stated:

"You go explain tire."

@mg_mny said:

"U never change ur cloth."

Portable speaks about Diddy's party

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had said that he had been invited to Diddy's party before during one of his visits to America.

In the clip made by the singer, he also claimed that some artists who have four Ferraris in their garage must have met with Diddy.

