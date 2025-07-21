Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida was involved in a fatal car accident with his family in May 2024

Babangida and his wife survived with injuries, but lost his brother and one-year-old son to the incident

The former AFC Ajax winger has granted an interview for the first time since it happened a year ago

Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida has spoken for the first time since he and his family were involved in a fatal car accident on May 9, 2024.

Babangida, his wife Maryam Waziri and their maid survived with injuries, while his one-year-old son, Fadil, and his brother Ibrahim sadly lost their lives.

Tijani Babangida in action for Nigeria against South Africa in 2000. Photo by Ben Radford/Allsport.

Source: Getty Images

The accident happened on the Kaduna-Zaria highway, and they were initially treated at Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital and another hospital in Abuja before flying to Europe.

According to Punch, Dutch clubs Ajax, VVV Venlo and Roda JC rallied to raise about €170,000 for the treatment of their former player and his wife.

The clubs and his former teammates rallied him as he could not afford the bills because of investments gone wrong in Nigeria, during which he lost most of his earnings.

Babangida breaks silence one year after accident

Babangida was initially quoted in a post shared by Ajax in December, saying he would live with the trauma of the incident for the rest of his life.

He granted his first interview to former and Kaduna-born former Nigerian player, Emmanuel Babayaro, confirming he had been approached by many people via calls, but he only appeared but didn't grant an interview.

“It has been more than a year now since it happened, because it happened last year in May, and from July we were in the Netherlands. It's been a year now in Europe for our treatment,” he told UTV Media.

The former Ajax forward confirmed that his recovery is at 90% because he only suffered a knee injury, and he is still going for his rehab in the Netherlands.

He also provided an update about his wife, that she is getting better and has improved greatly after the impact of the accident more than a year ago.

“After all that had happened with her, if you see the impact and how she is now, recovering very well with all the technology that they have in Europe, it is so amazing, they never rush in their things, they take their time,” he added.

Tijani Babangida in action for Ajax against Juventus in the Champions League in 1997. Photo by Shaun Botterill/Allsport.

Source: Getty Images

“I think very soon, she will come out and the whole world will see her, and many people will be happy to see her back. They are doing a very great job.”

Maryam is a Kannywood actress whom Babangida married in 2021, years after separating from his ex-wife Rabah, who was Daniel Amokachi’s wife's sister.

Babangida, in an Instagram post, confirmed he will continue with his talent discovery and sports consultancy when he and his wife make full recovery.

Roda JC honoured Tijani Babangida

Legit.ng previously reported that Roda JC honoured Tijani Babangida when he made his first public appearance after his family tragedy in Nigeria in May 2024.

The Atlanta 1996 Olympics winner was presented to the home fans before an Eredivisie match, weeks after he was discharged from hospital in the Netherlands.

Source: Legit.ng