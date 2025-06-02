Nigerian relationship therapist Okoro Blessing Nkiruka, aka Blessing CEO, and her lover IVD are currently trending online

In a video that has got many talking on the internet, Blessing CEO was seen being held out of a crowd by IVD

The video also captured Tosin Silverdam, who seemed to be hurling shades at the couple. Triggering reactions online

Nigerian relationship therapist Okoro Blessing Nkiruka, aka Blessing CEO, and her boyfriend, IVD, had an altercation with blogger Tosin Silverdam recently.

A video went viral showing Blessing CEO, being restrained by her lover to keep her from coming too close to Tosin Silverdam.

Blessing CEO and IVD engage in heated moment with Tosin Silverdam. Credit: @tosinsilverdam

Source: Instagram

The confrontation that reportedly took place at Toyin Abraham’s new movie premiere, Iyalode, also captured Tosin Silverdam on the opposite end. He laughed at Blessing CEO and her man as he hurled some words.

While full details of the heated exchange are yet to be made known, the video has since caught the attention of many online.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Blessing CEO and IVD’s moments

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ayabaolu_clovis wrote:

"And see Tosin still smiling 😂😂😂😂😂l love your energy my guy."

stephany_iwuoha said:

"One thing about Tosin? He must laugh 😂😂😂."

ussymay4 wrote:

"If they leave her, she fit beat Tosin😂😂."

kiky_ola wrote:

"Lol, some of us can’t take what we dish out. For someone that speaks ill of people at any given chance. See her anger and rage.😂😂😂,"

emmanueatule said:

" But then again!! 😂😂😂😂😂."

big_bola101 said:

"June go sweet 😂😂😂 I sell sweet colored honey popcorns 😂😂."

ms.dee24 said:

"You came to fight at an event even your man is trying to control you. Why you mad at Tosin as if you don’t talk about other ppl daily on your page.🙄."

okm_herbal said:

"Are they not home yet, let the online war begin abeg. Any pop corn vendor in the CT? 😂."

iphieoma__ said:

"And tosin wonders why funke didn’t invite him to her premiere?? 😂😂."

omo____tee wrote:

"I’m waiting for tosin next video 😂😂."

oyiza_111 said:

"Make Tosin do quick come give us gist o."

theperfectgiftg wrote:

"This man carry en wahala go real life.. Film am well well, film the lover, the loveeee and gbasa gbos😂."

deluxecakesnevents said:

"@_tosinsilverdam i am waiting for your video 😂."

thatbrokeinfluencer wrote:

"But then again, is this worth fighting in public for?"

promisingstar9418 said:

"Wahala be like jingle bell oo, tosin ashiri nwoke coman give us full gist abeg 😂😂😂."

iammo_crystal wrote:

"Tosin na wereyyyyyyy😂😂😂😂😂 see him laughing."

matildajacobs1974 said:

"Ladies if u like go kpai urself becos of man hmmmmm."

kanoel_fabrics wrote:

"But other people she dey troll no dey fight her abi."

ifynze2 wrote:

"Na tosin go find trouble."

ch.ocho1389 said:

"She doesn't respect the man. Nothing can make me misbehave like this in public, while am with a man,no matter what."

phd.dropout said:

"Una for let her beat this agegey."

duubby1 wrote:

"Silly woman. You came to cause chaos at someone’s event."

jinn.ah.26 said:

"I am not worried about the full gist Tosin will drop every details 🤣🤣."

Blessing CEO and lover IVD trend at event. Credit: @ifficialblessingceo

Source: Instagram

Blessing CEO shares bedroom clip of IVD

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Blessing CEO, left many unsettled over her post.

The self-proclaimed love expert shared a bedroom video of celebrity auto dealer IVD and gushed about his beauty.

Not stopping there, Blessing made known her plans to reveal more private moments of the businessman, causing a stir online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng