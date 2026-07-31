Davido opened up about his daughter Hailey's interest in music during a recent episode of The Vibe podcast

The father of six admitted he is sceptical about encouraging any of his children into the music industry because of his own experience

Davido also made a bold claim about being the only billionaire's child in the world to have built his own name and wealth

Nigerian superstar Davido has revealed he would prefer his children stay far away from the music industry, even as one of them is already showing strong promise.

Speaking on a recent episode of The Vibe podcast, the singer admitted that his journey in music has been tough enough to make him think twice about wishing the same path on any of his six children.

Davido opens up about his daughter Hailey's interest in music during a recent episode of The Vibe podcast. Photos: Davido.

Source: Instagram

His second daughter, Hailey Veronica Adeleke, is apparently the one to watch. Davido described her as the life of the party, someone who mirrors his own personality closely and already possesses a good singing voice.

Despite those qualities, he said his personal experience gives him pause.

"I don't want any of my children to pursue music. My second daughter [Hailey] is already leaning towards music. She is the life of the party. She behaves just like me. She actually has a good voice. But I know what I went through. Can you go through what I go through? Knowing what I have been through, I'm sceptical about encouraging any of my children to do music," he said.

Davido Won't Block His Children's Dreams

However, the award-winning artist, who also talked about being suicidal, was quick to clarify that scepticism does not mean he would stand in the way of his children's ambitions. He drew a direct parallel to his own story, noting that his parents and family ultimately allowed him to chase his dreams, and he intends to extend the same freedom to his own kids.

"But because my parents and my family eventually allowed me chase me dreams, I would never want to block any of my children from chasing their dreams. And if they are good, why not?" he added.

Davido Claims He Is One of a Kind

Elsewhere in the same podcast episode, Davido made a sweeping claim about his place in history.

Reflecting on the early resistance he faced in the industry, he acknowledged that his privileged background as a billionaire's son actually worked against him at times, since African audiences tend to favour rags-to-riches narratives.

Despite that obstacle, he argued that he carved out a legacy no other wealthy heir has managed to replicate anywhere in the world.

"Not to brag, but which other billionaire's child do you know, not just in Africa but in the world, that has made a name for himself and also made a lot of money? You can't name one apart from me," he said.

Watch an X video of Davido speaking about his kids

Davido reveals lavish monthly spending habits

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeat star Davido disclosed he spends between $200,000 and $300,000 monthly on himself, excluding expenses for his wife, children, jewellery, and cars.

The singer explained that his spending varies depending on location, noting that life in the U.S. is quieter and less costly compared to when he is away from his family.

His revelation quickly went viral, sparking widespread reactions from fans about his extravagant lifestyle.

Source: Legit.ng