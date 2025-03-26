Nigerian socialite Blessing CEO has taken to social media to announce her man, IVD’s latest academic feat

The self-styled relationship therapist announced that IVD had gained admission to study at the University of Lagos

Blessing CEO taunted critics of their relationship with proof of IVD’s admission, and some netizens shared their thoughts

Nigerian socialite Blessing ‘CEO’ Okoro’s boyfriend, Ikechukwu Ogbonna aka IVD, has gained admission to study at the University of Lagos.

The controversial relationship blogger took to her official Instagram page to share IVD’s good news with their numerous fans and haters.

Recall that since publicly declaring their relationship, Blessing CEO and IVD faced a lot of backlash from netizens who were not pleased with it, particularly over the death of IVD’s ex-wife, Bimbo.

Nigerians react as Blessing CEO announces IVD's Unilag admission. Photos: @officialbblessingceo

Despite that, Blessing CEO has continued to make it a point to show off her man and his wins online and this time wasn’t any different. The self-styled relationship blogger posted a picture as proof of IVD’s admission to Unilag.

The letter showed that the businessman had gained admission to study Business Administration. Blessing CEO accompanied the post where she fired shots at their haters.

According to her, IVD would achieve everything people said he could not. The blogger added that she was prepared to follow her man to classes. In her words:

“Illiterate!!!!!!! Never z. Everything they said you could not be, IVD with me you will become.... Better. I am going to lectures with boo boo. Make we disturb unilag ✅✅. Congratulations boo boo . You know am ur microphone🎤.”

See her post below:

Reactions as Blessing CEO’s boo IVD gains Unilag admission

After Blessing CEO shared the news of IVD’s admission to Unilag with Nigerians, it stirred mixed feelings. Many people congratulated the couple and applauded the blogger for being supportive of her man:

Pricy_realtor said:

“Wow this is so sweet BCEO for a reason 😍such an intentional babe🙌.”

Immaculate_ifeanyi said:

“Positive impact 👏.”

Sparkyble wrote:

“It’s never late to start👏 the courage👊🏼the support 👍🏼I’m happy for him.”

Sistaify said:

“He doesn’t even look like an undergraduate for real, wow he speaks well, dresses well and smart 👏.”

Official_lummalki said:

“I love you for just one reason! You have PURPOSE! Villains deserve a chance to be redeemed! I pray you both keep yourselves! He’s about to become a better and greater version of himself all thanks to you.”

Ikechinwendusandra said:

“Congratulations to you both 😍😍😍.”

Pamadha_ wrote:

“Wow this is commendable.”

Beautyenybeauty said:

“Lasu distance learning is the best. Very fast and is a 4-years course.”

Vitrified_tiles_and_interiors wrote:

“Welcome to Unilag and be prepared for stress and assignments 😂.”

Iam_nwendu said:

“Best wife 2025 😍.”

Duchessfaustina said:

“Woman of PURPOSE 👏👏👏 , this is commendable good women help in building and directing their man path especially if the man has vision to be better.”

IVD shades late wife as he praises Blessing CEO

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that IVD threw shade at his late wife, Bimbo, while gushing over his new girlfriend, Blessing Okoro, aka Blessing CEO.

As controversies surrounded IVD and Blessing CEO’s love, the car dealer took to his official Instagram page to praise his new woman while seemingly shading his late wife, Bimbo.

Recall that Bimbo, a mother of five, died in October 2022 after she allegedly set herself on fire during a heated fight with her husband, IVD.

