Popular Nigerian content creator Gloria Oloruntobi, widely known as Maraji, made headlines as she gave an update concerning her pregnancy

The hilarious creator went online to share the 'shege' she has experienced so far via her official Instagram page

What Maraji shared about her experience with her third pregnancy has ignited massive reactions online

Nigerian women and social media users, in general, have been triggered by a new post from Gloria Oloruntobi, aka Maraji.

Maraji, who announced her third pregnancy to her fans in April 2025, discussed her experience so far.

Maraji shares challenges of her 3rd pregnancy.

According to her, she has been noticing shortness of breath and flu-like symptoms that have lasted longer than necessary.

She also mentioned that she has lost her sense of smell and can barely perceive burning food. Describing the condition as Pregnancy Rhinitis, Maraji stated that she now breathes through her mouth and can barely sleep.

Furthermore, she noted that the loss of hearing she experienced during her second pregnancy is nothing compared to what she’s currently feeling in her third.

Maraji’s revelation has ignited reactions online, as many who can relate have shared their thoughts

Watch the video here:

Reactions as Maraji shares 3rd pregnancy experience

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng:

@kristinamichaels said:

"Pregnancy takes so much from women, and the thing is we make this sacrifices with so much love in our hearts. Motherhood is such an experience. This is “the table”.

@oluwanifesimi_love said:

"When we're done talking about pregnancy, we'll start postpartum talk, women go through a lot ooo."

@korede_dakore said:

"Dear God, whenever I decide to do this pregnancy thing, help me do it with the right man that is worthy of it 🙏😩."

Maraji shares challenges of her 3rd pregnancy.

@motola07 said:

"I have mummy brain now.. just one child and I forget things easily 😢😢😢 I think kids shld bear their mother's name abeg."

@_cherii_coco said:

"There's a lady on tiktok making a list why you shouldn't get pregnant 😂😂😂 if you go through the list ehn you go fear as a lady."

@solomonbbuchi said:

"It’s crazy what pregnancy does to women — my wife had some hair loss, her voice thickened, forgetfulness, hyperthyroidism, so many things."

@posh_glam80s said:

"My friend lost 4teeth while she was pregnant,one of my client lost her site while she was pregnant of her 3rd child."

@tiwasavageng said:

"Omo it’s not easy!! How are single mothers and baby mamas faring? Anybody that has given birth deserves premium love, pampering, extra care and all forms of support🥹🥹."

@delaposhdiva said:

"Lord na baby I want. I no need the ear, the teeth or the nose abeg. I want to experience it🙏."

Warri Pikin shares funny antenatal class chronicles

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian comedienne Real Warri Pikin, real name Anita Alaire Afoke Asuoha, made headlines again.

The pregnant media personality, who was previously accused of wearing a prosthetic baby bump, shared a funny video.

The video highlighted sexual conversations and bedroom activities suggested for pregnant women, igniting reactions online.

