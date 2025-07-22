2baba's ex-wife, Annie Idibia, has shared a video of her two daughters, and online users couldn’t get enough

The Nigerian beauty posted a new video of her daughters, Olivia and Isabella, on her official Instagram page

Annie’s comments about her daughters left many online users sharing their thoughts, as the video quickly went viral

Annie Idibia and her daughters have made headlines after she shared a new update about the two beauties.

Olivia and Isabella are Annie's two kids, whom she shares with Innocent Idibia, aka 2baba, before they went their separate ways.

The 40-year-old shared photos and videos of her girls as they tried their hands at makeup. She gushed over their beauty, joking that she may not need a professional makeup artist any longer

Annie joyfully wore:

"So they played with makeup by themselves ooo💄 Omo e bi like sey I no need Mua again like this oooo🤪🤪🤪That my Sunshine @isabelidibiaaa and my superstar @officialoliviaidibia. Just look at Annie’s Daughters 🥰🥰. 16 and 11yrs young queens 👑."

See the post here:

Actress Annie Macaulay has celebrated her first daughter, Isabella, who recently secured a scholarship abroad.

In a post on her Instagram story, the movie star expressed how proud her daughter always makes her.

She shared a throwback picture of the two of them, along with a recent photo of her 16-year-old daughter, while gushing with pride.

Fans gush as Annie posts her kids

Read some reactions below:

@thatukwuanigirl said:

"Isabella would pass for young Tiwa Savage in a movie."

@joyagwazimndubuisi said:

"Isabella is a combination of dad, mum and aunty tiwa 😍."

@daymond_synthia said:

"They’re so beautiful the older sis looks exactly like tiwa savage so cute ."

@bintu.adams.9 said:

"This is the same Annie that condemned the South African lady that let her daughter live by herself does makeup hmmm in this world just do you! They’re pretty🥰 no beats a black skin woman and here’s prove."

@ella_klasique_collections said:

"Why is the older one looking like tiwa savage @tiwasavage or is it my eyes??"

@erritinkeratgold said:

"I PRAYED THESE GIRLS HAVE THE BEST HUSBAND.... COZ THEIR MAMA HAS SACRIFICE FOR THEM TO ENJOY 👏😍."

@korenadine said:

"Huuuuuuh to me… They are 2Face’s daughters, with 2Face’s Gorgeous Stunning Eyes 🙌❤️ #Sorry 😂."

@luvly_yemmy said:

"The baby girl on wine attachment looks so much like Tiwa Savage 😍🥰❤️."

@queen__teephat said:

"She look so much like Tiwa in third slide. Going through the comment section,I realize that my garri isn’t much 😂 at least few people noticed the same thing too."

Annie Idibia’s daughters spotted with 2baba’s boo

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Nollywood actress Annie Idibia's daughters Isabella and Olivia made headlines recently following an outing.

The two youngsters were seen in the company of their father 2baba’s new partner Natasha Osawaru.

Many who came across the video pointed out what they noticed about the kids during the outing with Natasha.

Source: Legit.ng