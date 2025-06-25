Nigerian comedienne Real Warri Pikin, real name Anita Alaire Afoke Asuoha, has made headlines again

The pregnant media personality, who was previously accused of wearing a prosthetic baby bump, shared a funny video

The video highlighted sexual conversations and bedroom activities suggested for pregnant women, igniting reactions online

Many were not expecting to see a post about bedroom activities from Warri Pikin this hot afternoon. The Nigerian comedienne, whose real name is Anita Alaire Afoke Asuoha, made a fun post about antenatal care and the conversations that take place during sessions.

Using the voiceover of an antenatal session, Real Warri Pikin was captured with a notebook and pen, jotting down the teachings of the matron.

Warri Pikin trends over post about pregnancy styles in the bedroom. Credit: @realwarripikin

Source: Instagram

The matron described safe pregnancy bedroom positions that would not affect the baby, which led to reactions from mothers in the audience.

As Warri Pikin heard the advice from the matron, her facial expression changed, adding more humour to the content.

This post comes amid the heavy backlash she suffered from different quarters following her pregnancy reveal video.

Watch the video here:

Nigerian comedian Real Warri Pikin is expecting her fourth child to the joy of numerous fans on social media.

On June 15, 2025, Father’s Day, the media personality announced her pregnancy with a touching video.

The heartwarming display of love and appreciation for Warri Pikin's husband, Ikechukwu, got netizens talking.

Warri Pikin trends over hilarious antenatal post

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@sharonooja said:

"😂😂😂😂😂your baby is about to be the happiest baby !! ❤️❤️."

@omonioboli said:

"Na who give you belle I blame 🥹🥹🥹😂😂😂."

@iamnasboi said:

"Enough internet for today. Make i off my phone."

@monalisa_theron said:

"@realwarripikin how u take discover yoruba antenatal? U dey Ibadan?😂😂😂."

@comedian_freemouth said:

"Lolz na wa ohh my baby go hear something tire.😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@jammyedako said:

"Anita Abeg leave me this morning no use laugh finish me😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@happinessemma51 said:

"Biko my momma needs explanation and it's very urgent 😂😂😂."

@eriata_ese said:

"It be the one they say don’t do that end up to be the most interesting 😂😂😂😂😂."

@myhairven said:

"So what are you jotting????what you already know 😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣."

Fan react to Warri Pikin's post about pregnancy. Credit: @realwarripikin

Source: Instagram

@ifedayoagoro said:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 As a Yoruba girl, this cracked me up so bad."

@mcmiti_ said:

"So this is what antenatal is all about, styles 🤔🤔🤔🤔 I thought as much 😂."

@evergreenhair_and_beauty_place said:

"Nobody has answered what JOKO Lesso is oooo, make una talk quick abeg😂😂😂."

@beckygoldjeweler said:

"I miss Nigeria antenatal classes 😂😂😂😂 all those nurse that use to do macho chai I miss dem."

@medlinboss said:

"Anita what is this omg lol 😂😂😂😂this girl am done with you 🫣🤷🏾‍♀️🤗🤣🤣🤣."

Warri Pikin finally showcases her bare baby

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian comedian Real Warri Pikin finally responded to rumours suggesting that she was not pregnant.

The media personality shut down her naysayers with a video showcasing her baby bump on her Instagram page.

Real Warri Pikin’s online move became a trending topic, and it raised a series of comments from Nigerians.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng