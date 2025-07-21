Singer Simisola Kosoko continues to stress her mother, but they share the most beautiful relationship

The Nigerian vocalist shared a video of herself singing the lyrics to her man’s new song, Coco Money

However, what caught attention were the questions she asked her mum about a bedroom position mentioned in the song

Nigerians have been having a good laugh after a video of Simi Kosoko and her mother, Jedidah, made the rounds on social media.

Simi was listening to a song by her husband, Adekunle Gold, when she suddenly repeated a part of the 'adult' lyrics.

Fans react as Simi quizzes mum about bedroom activities, Credit: @symplysimi

Source: Instagram

Adekunle, who recently drew online attention with his throwback image, mentioned a popular bedroom position. Simi paused and proceeded to ask her mother what the said bedroom position meant, but her mother said she had no idea.

Simi refused to back down and pinned her mum down, insisting on a response. When her mother failed to reply, she cheekily asked how she was conceived.

The entire video has served as comic relief for fans, who have shared their reactions about the playful moment between mother and child

Watch the video here:

Recall, Simi and her daughter, Deja, were visibly excited as they watched Adekunle Gold unbox the Father's Day gifts they got for him.

The music star amusingly called out the name of the designer, leaving fans in stitches with his pronunciation,

Many also reacted to the hilarious response he gave his wife, Simi, after seeing the luxurious items.

Simi, mum turned over Adekunle Gold's bedroom lyrics

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@adesope_shopsydoo said:

"She broke that bar down 😂😂😂😂 - makes sense now."

@nimsheffvarietystore said:

"funny how that Doggy gan gan is what is best for who dey find pikin.. 😂😂😂😂."

@samuel_0r1 said:

"How did I get here ? 😂😂😂 where did you put your anointing then this girl nah ogba 😂😂 you mean mom drop thr anointing then and collect doggy to produce you."

@mariamanike51 said:

"This is me explaining the lyrics to @looks_by_niola This morning 😂."

@xtremecuthairstudio_ said:

"Sha have money , no joke you won’t be able to crack wit your folks 😂."

@_bigcb_ said:

"Which one be u be Christian? Christian no day do doggy?"

@sallie.may said:

"Adekunle has NEVER missed!! He needs more hype abeg!"

@amosunafolakemiolajumoke said:

"Funny enough My friend do ammmm…… Na doggy work for her ooooo….i swear down she is a living testimony💯."

@mayowa_oluwadare said:

"Your husband na Werey normal."

@amosunafolakemiolajumoke said:

"Funny enough My friend do ammmm…… Na doggy work for her ooooo….i swear down she is a living testimony."

Simi hypes Adekunle Gold, shares displeasure at his response

Meanwhile, Singer Simi was in a happy mood as she hailed her husband and singer, Adekunle Gold, who wasn't focused on her while she spoke.

She called him the husband of her youth, and in reaction, he gave her the peace sign.

His reaction did not please Simi, and this made her question him, adding that it was not what she expected.

