Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday caught the attention of her fans and followers with a video from her outing

The movie star who was out for an event over the weekend shared a clip showing her meeting with Ooni of Ife

In the viral footage, Nkechi Blessing showed her due respect for the revered Yoruba monarch, leaving many to share their observations

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday expressed pleasure as she met with Ife's Ooni, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

Over the weekend, the curvy actress posted a video on Instagram of herself and the Ooni attending celebrity designer Seyi Vodi's 50th birthday party.

In the video, NBS, as she is affectionately called, is seen coming up to the Ooni and kneeling to greet him; to which he responds warmly.

Nkechi wrote in her post that hanging out with him was always a delight. She referred to him as her daddy and expressed her pleasure at seeing him after a long absence.

“Always a pleasure linking up with my daddy his imperial majesty @ooniadimulaife ❤️❤️ Good to see you after a long time daddy❤️ #ooniofife #ojaja #unstoppable #ogoagbaye🌏🌏🌏.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nollywood actress Nkechi couldn't hide her excitement after meeting her colleague Ruth Kadiri’s lookalike in Abuja.

The movie star, who hung out with the beautiful woman, issued an ultimatum to her co-star.

The actress, who attended Seyi Vodi's 50th birthday party, posted a video of herself with Ruth Kadiri's lookalike on Instagram and begged her to answer within 24 hours.

The woman lookalike stated that people frequently mistake her for the actress, particularly at airports, and that she has asked her father about her identity.

How netizens react to Nkechi Blessing’s video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

deeutensilsng said:

"Beautiful mama. Your strength, confidence, and unapologetic spirit are truly admirable. You wear your crown with pride and inspire many by just being yourself. Keep shining, Queen!"

simplyjacinta said:

"Ogoabaye❤️! The unstoppable! My finest ….. Billionaire in all currency."

officialdeborah_ofomola said:

"This woman! The kind connection she get ehh.... her wedding day go be public holiday 😍."

mrpeng__himself said:

"No kiss Kabiesi oo😂."

oluwanifemi1369 said:

"U see dis ur native style enh I love it die....pls always wear native biko."

alaga_bukkywealth said:

"Nah kabiyesi go marry you last last. Olori nkechi."

officialdeborah_ofomola said:

"Abeg try wait marry better man bcos you no small at all👏."

eve_hairluxury said:

"See as that man dey eye you like say u collect him wife from am 😂😂😂😂😂😂."

d_emperor001 said:

"You Sabi what is called Human relationship networking. That's what the Rich knows more than the Poor. Go Girl."

Nkechi Blessing's lover Xxssive helps man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Xxssive put a big smile on the face of the family of a man battling sickle cell and swimming in debt.

In a video he shared on social media, he visited the man's house to see him and his family and also to share the good news with them.

His generosity sparked reactions among fans, who appreciated him and showered prayer for him in the comment section.

