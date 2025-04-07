Nollywood actress Annie Idibia's daughters Isabella and Olivia made headlines recently following an outing

The two youngsters were seen in the company of their father 2baba’s new partner Natasha Osawaru

Many who came across the video pointed out what they noticed about the atcress’ kids with the lawmaker, triggering reactions online

A video of Nollywood actress Annie Idibia's daughters enjoying a family outing with their famous father, 2baba, and his new partner, Natasha Osawaru, has elicited varied reactions online.

The viral video shows 2baba and Natasha on a boat with Annie Idibia's daughters, Isabella and Olivia, as well as his sons with ex-girlfriend Nino and Zion.

Natasha was spotted with Annie's two daughters, and netizens had a lot to say about their family time.

Legit.ng also reported that the music icon and his rumoured new lover sparked curiosity about their relationship and potential marriage plans following a recent development.

A report circulating online revealed that Natasha has made a significant change by dropping her father’s surname in favour of adopting the musician’s last name.

The Edo State lawmaker, who was previously known as Natasha Osawaru, now goes by Natasha IDIBIA on Instagram, with the singer’s name conspicuously displayed in capital letters.

This move has caught attention as it seems to symbolise Natasha's growing connection to the African Queen’s hit maker.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Nigerian actress and model Annie Idibia has finally spoken out amid the noise and commotion that have attended her crashed marriage with 2baba. The entertainment icon returned to her Instagram page of almost eight million followers and deleted all her photos.

This has been taken as a sign of new beginnings, with many believing she will bounce back stronger. Recall that her estranged husband, musician Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2baba, announced his separation from Annie on January 26, 2025.

The news spread like wildfire, triggering reactions from online users, celebrities and Annie's colleagues. Ever since the incident, news broke that Annie had been admitted into a rehab, where she was getting clean.

Annie Idibia’s children and Natasha Osawaru trend

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

pukiddies wrote:

"At this point, 2baba should start filming his family as a reality show."

ree_jay10 said:

"This one no look like bonding oo! The children dey look her like craze woman."

amakasregister wrote:

"She is bonding with the children from his ex-wife so quickly."

merritt_ofure wrote:

"Imagine meeting your father different women in his lifetime."

hair.beauty_empire said:

"Why you people keep calling her honorable? Is there anything honorable about her?"

average_nigerian_girl said:

"This trip was way before he made the announcement. Someone is definitely pushing out a narrative."

One Mindful_elite wrote:

“The kind bad market this 2face has caused these innocent children. Hmmm."

Amakah_ wrote:

“Kids na anywhere belle face."

Vee_mishee wrote:

“Incoming stepmother to almost 10 children."

Temms_o wrote:

“And their mother released them? Abeg which of the ladies is their mother? I bet it’s not Annie, abi na she?"

Mandy Danielz wrote:

“Na wa o, this man just dey expose all his kids to many women. Hmmm."

