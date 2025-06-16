Annie Idibia's first child and daughter Isabella joined other Nigerians to celebrate this year's Father's Day

Isabella shared an adorable picture of her and her father, singer 2Baba, who she rated as the best dad

Legit.ng also reported that Davido's first daughter and child Imade Adeleke also celebrated him on Father's Day

Isabella Idibia, the daughter of iconic singer Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, and actress Annie Macaulay, also joined the rest of the world to celebrate this year's Father's Day celebration.

It will be recalled that 2Baba caused a buzz on social media after he announced the end of his separation from actress Annie Idiba, now known as Annie Macaulay.

Annie's 1st daughter Isabella Idibia celebrates 2Baba on Father's Day. Credit: isabellaidibia/annieidibia/official2baba

Source: Instagram

While the reason behind their separation remains unknown, the African Queen crooner has moved on as he unveiled Edo lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru, as his new wife.

Despite her parents' separation, Isabella took time out to celebrate 2Baba on Father's Day.

She took to her Instagram story to share a throwback picture of her and her father sharing a fun moment.

Isabella, who expressed her admiration for 2Baba, described him as the best dad.

"Happy father's day to the best dad I could ever ask for. I love you endlessly," Isabella wrote on the caption of the picture she shared online.

The screenshot of Isabella's message to 2Baba on Father's Day is below:

Isabella shares old pictures of her and her dad 2Baba on Father's Day. Credit: isabellaidibia

Source: Instagram

Annie Macaulay–Idibia was married to 2Baba with whom she has two children. She gave birth to her 1st child, a daughter Isabella Idibia, in December 2008 and her second, Olivia Idibia on 3 January 2014.

Isabella, who is currently outside the country, is known for making lifestyle videos on social media, sharing her content on YouTube and TikTok.

Before she started her acting career, Annie competed at the "Queen of All Nations Beauty Pageant" where she emerged as the runners-up.

She made a cameo appearance in the music video 2Baba's hit song "African Queen."

Annie is also a part of Netflix African reality series Young, Famous & African, which premiered on 18 March 2022, featuring her ex-husband 2Baba.

In related news, Legit.ng also reported that Davido's first daughter, Imade Adeleke, whom he had with Sophia Momodu also celebrated him on Father's Day.

Imade warmed hearts with adorable pictures of her with the singer, who was seen carrying her like a baby.

Sophia's daughter's Father's Day message to Davido evoked a sweet response from the Unavailable crooner as he gushed about her.

2Baba's son celebrates Annie on Mother's Day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that one of 2Baba's sons with Sunmbo Adeoye, shared an adorable Mother's Day post to celebrate his mum and his stepmother, Annie Idibia.

Nino posted an old picture of himself, his brother, Annie, and her first daughter, Isabella, with a love emoji to celebrate Mother's Day.

2Baba's son's action caught Annie's attention as she affirmed her love for him.

Annie added that his mother, Sunmbo, should be proud of him too.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng