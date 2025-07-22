Singer Portable had mocked Lege Miami in a new video after dropping a song about his leaked clip

The matchmaker, in a sharp response, told Portable to mind his business and sang Ayinde Barrister’s song

The Nollywood star had earlier denied being the man in the controversial video, calling it blackmail

Nollywood actor and self-styled matchmaker Adams Kehinde, popularly known as Lege Miami, is not taking Portable’s recent shade lightly.

After the street-hop singer took a swipe at him in a newly released track referencing an alleged leaked clip showing a man playing with himself, Lege has now issued a warning.

Earlie, Portable, shared a clip of himself dancing to his fresh single.

Lege Miami tells Portable to mind his business.

In the lyrics, he appeared to reference the viral video linked to Lege, jokingly accusing the actor of inappropriate behaviour. The Zazuu singer, always quick with jabs, made it part of his performance and online content.

Lege had previously disowned the video, calling it a pure act of blackmail and stating clearly that the person in the video was not him.

Still, Portable jumped on it, and Lege didn’t find it funny.

In response, the screen star went online and posted a video of his own.

This time, he took a different route; he borrowed the words of legendary Fuji musician Ayinde Barrister to pass his message across.

See the video here:

Lege vs Portable: Netizens take sides

Legit.ng compiled reactions of social media users below:

@demo__uk

"I just release skit on Soapy master God and enjoy it"

@amiru_l_jaesh_laila

"God is soo great with different patterns of putting smiles on Nigerian faces"

@tosin_clothing

"Egbon dey chop well ooo dem say soapy dey dry blood"

@hollybombom3

"Abeg Lege which kind soap you dey use ?I won try am also lolz"

@sunligtholayemi:

"Iwo lo ni kini e you don't need to explain to anyone talk less of lying is not you"

@imole_otf:

"Na portable lege de sing for ? Okayyyyyy he needs an album from portable"

@iam_deletruth:

“Lege no gree o! Using Ayinde Barrister to reply Portable na classic move.”

@official_peace_bae:

“This Portable guy too dey poke people. Lege handled it like an OG sha.”

@drip_khalifa:

“Make dem just enter studio do collab diss track. We go stream am die.”

Lege Miami denies being the man in the controversial video.

Lege Miami abandons lady a date

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lege Miami has stirred reactions online after sharing his recent experience on a date. The self-acclaimed friend of President Bola Tinubu’s son, Seyi Tinubu, disclosed that he had taken a lady out, but things quickly took a turn at the restaurant.

According to him, the lady ordered food worth N40,000, while he only ordered a meal of N7,000. Lege Miami expressed shock at her choice of meal, which included large shrimp, rice, and drinks, something he claimed he wouldn’t dare eat even abroad.

In contrast, he opted for a modest serving of rice and a drink. The actor said he couldn't bring himself to foot the lady’s extravagant bill. Instead, he left her at the restaurant to sort herself out.

