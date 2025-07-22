Controversial singer Portable dropped a new song jabbing Lege Miami over an alleged leaked video

The self-acclaimed matchmaker denied being in the leaked video that shows someone in a compromising position

The Zazuu crooner also celebrated the president's son, Seyi Tinubu, and celebrity tailor Seyi Vodi over his birthday bash

Street-hop singer Portable, in a newly released track, took a wild jab at Lege Miami following the buzz surrounding a leaked video allegedly showing the actor in a very compromising state.

Days ago, Lege Miami went online to cry out over an alleged blackmail attempt involving a leaked private video.

According to him, the clip currently circulating in some corners of the internet, showed a man who appears to be pleasuring himself.

Portable throws a jab at Lege Miami in new song. Photos: @portablebaeby/@legemiamii_/IG.

Source: Instagram

But Lege was quick to distance himself, boldly declaring that he is not the man in the video and that it was all a ploy to smear his image.

Still, his denial didn’t stop Portable from turning the scandal into material for his music. Portable also used the opportunity to celebrate Seyi Tinubu, the son of Nigeria’s President.

In the song, he sang:

“Wo ni Lege ma n soapy…”

It’s a line that directly accuses the actor of indulging in what the internet slang “soapy” refers to— pleasuring oneself.

The singer also gave a special shout out to Seyi Tinubu and popular celebrity tailor Seyi Vodi, who recently marked his 50th birthday in Abuja.

Not one to shy away from public drama, Portable jumped on the trending controversy in a newly dropped track.

See the video below:

Netizens react as Portable jabs Lege

Legit.ng compiled reactions of netizens below

@deejayneptune

"Portable Dey record gbedu on the go! No time for pitching for playlist."

@kings_fashion_empire21

"This your shoe combination, if no be say you be celeb, we for call you village boy lol"

@omolajomohakeem

"Now Now. You don use Lege Soapy wey happen yesterday do song?? Wahala"

@bholaromobaba:

"Thank U @seyivodi for dressing up portable . This is d only good outfit in his wardrobe as at today. Portable just go and auction all d clothes in your wardrobe at Yaba market and at least get 6 more of this outfits (if all the money u sell am fit buy 6) so that u will be wearing 1 per day and wash them all on Saturday."

@fizzy_gold08:

"Make portable calm and dey behave like this, sebi Nigeria for better."

Portable celebrates Seyi Tinubu and Seyi Vodi while taking a swipe at Lege Miami in his new song. Photos: @portablebaeby/IG.

Source: Instagram

Portable addresses phone theft scandal

Legit.ng reported that on Sunday, July 20, Nigerian singer Portable took to his Instagram page to issue a formal statement addressing a longstanding accusation of phone theft.

According to Portable, the incident stemmed from his earlier association with the label, which was owned by Ija Omode, now vice chairman of the Union of Road Transport in Ogun state.

During this period, the label provided Portable with a phone for professional use. However, due to what he described as a lack of support and professional growth, Portable decided to part ways with the label.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng