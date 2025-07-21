Nigerian actor Lege Miami has become a subject of online controversy following the circulation of an alleged bedroom tape

The indigenous star shared a video of himself addressing the situation and claimed that the clip was AI-generated

Lege further revealed plans to deal with the perpetrator which has since got many sharing their hot takes online

Nigerian actor Lege Miami whose real name is Adams Kehinde has become a trending topic on the internet amid rumours of his leaked bedroom tape.

The movie star in a recent video, blew hot and threatened to sue the person behind the controversial clip.

Lege Miami debunks circulating bedroom tape online. Credit: @legemiami

Source: Instagram

Lege Miami ,who recently had an altercation with social media activist Verydarkman, claimed the video was AI-generated, accusing the perpetrator of attempting to damage his reputation.

Translate his words to English, he said:

“The fight has just started! You should not have this! I will fish out each and everyone of those responsible for this.

"You should start practicing how to defend yourself. I can strip myself naked to show you the kind of trouble you've put yourself into. You're blackmailing me? Daddy Mercy (himself). Deep fake video, you have put yourself in trouble. Me, soapy!!!”

Watch his video below:

Lege Miami’s video trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

bodewuse57 said:

"Tunde ask am say shey AI dey get hair for chest?"

marleybeninboi said:

"I just finish watch the video na him true true💯

da_pretty_favour_ said:

"Ai for view once video 😩😅😅."

sylvester_imade said:

"Lege u say na AI. But u send am for view once. I see the cap sha

nurselighta_of_abuja said:

"omo as i saw the video i burst laugh, omo lege prik big ohh forget Ai let's appreciate what the Lord bestowed on him😂😂."

queency_mira_tilly_7 said:

"I never see the video oo 😢please if you have it help a sister, I must see Lege own ooo 🙏😭."

djreeves_uk8701 said:

"Egbon Adugbo lege , na your video I beg leave story. Soapy is your hubby. Na him make your fingers fold.. se I go lie for you 😂 something wey you don Dey for for a very long time 😂😂😂😂."

closetby___mzbee said:

"Abeg where I fit see the video people of God."

unusual_wildin said:

"Egbon Lege na you get that big thing?😂😂😂 anyway The cap fine sha 😂."

ajetunmobifatimahaina said:

"Daddy mercy Ebora yin si wo wo I want check if is truely you or Ai caused I just finished watching the video and your gbola big very well 😂😂."

joshoffical__ said:

"This called confused the Enemies Go and check my page for that sound 😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣."

datmelanin_gurl

"Lol 😂. I hear say him don delete the video, thank God I quickly save am sharp sharp."

Lege Miami blows hot over alleged bedroom tape online. Credit: @legemiami

Source: Instagram

Lege Miami speaks about Tayo Sotayo

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lege Miami made a video after his actress friend bought a new G Wagon and flaunted it.

He announced the good news while telling his fans to rejoice with the latest car owner.

Lege took a swipe at people, who may not be interested in congratulating the actress because of jealousy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng