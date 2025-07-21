News has broken on social media that Davido has unfollowed his logistics manager and associate, Israel DMW

The information surfaced online via a video shared by content creator Carter Efe, before netizens confirmed the news

Many have now begun to question what could have happened and the motive behind the singer's move

Israel DMW, one of Davido's associates and logistics manager, has just been unfollowed by the singer amid his 5IVE American tour.

The DMW member's last post on social media reflected that he was not in America with the singer, which was unusual. It captured him as one of the attendees at Seyi Vodi's 50th birthday celebration that took place in Abuja.

Afrobeats star Davido unfollows close associate and logistics manager, Isreal DMW on Instagram. Credit: @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

This unpleasant news was first shared by Carter Efe, after he read it somewhere online. Legit.ng proceeded to verify the information and discovered that while Davido may have unfollowed Israel, he remains one of his followers.

Many have now wondered what could have caused the rift between them.

See the video here:

Meanwhile, Israel DMW recently clarified his relationship with his boss, Davido, on social media.

Shortly after Israel's messy fight with BBNaija star, Phyna, the singer’s aide noted that Davido is not his friend but means more to him.

Israel DMW’s description of Davido became a trending topic and it led to netizens dropping their hot takes.

Fans react as Davido unfollows Israel DMW

Read some reactions below:

@_cherii_coco said:

"Na that time wey Israel dey write phyna so and the issue vex Davido😂."

@theocontroller said:

"How una de take quickly know once they unfollow people? 😂 Una be monitoring spirit."

@aldi_jakaboyz said:

"Childish act from David, en won enter news."

@ebukahstan said:

"Abeg to follow person money dey am ni….? This kelebe efe sef."

Fans speculate over cause of possible rift between Davido and his logistics manager Israel DMW, as singer unfollows him on Instagram. Credit: @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

@iwillbefine_100 said:

"Na me you de ask? Craze de worry all of una 😡No be una fault na me no get work."

@theocontroller said:

"How una de take quickly know once they unfollow people? 😂 Una be monitoring spirit."

@eligible_bach said:

"Em go Seyi Vodi birthday without em Oga."

@halfredjay said:

"Make Israel too unfollow David make isreal follow Moses at least na Moses Cary isreal comot Egypt no be david😂."

@cometh_quinci2 said:

"Must OGa follow all he squad?😂😂Sheila go just dey one corner Dey laugh now 😂😂😂."

@ekecythy said

"Una just want Israel to be unhappy by all mean abeg make una rests."

@official_donteejay said:

"E go dey do video with portable ….himself f*ck up Ajeh."

Israel DMW shares photos, videos with Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido's logistics manager, Israel Afeare, widely known as Israel DMW, got social media users talking after he shared a fun clip on his socials

Israel, who used to be married to Sheila, posted about how much fun he was having in Houston with his Oga and wife

Social media users were quick to remind him of what his life would have been like if he had listened to what Sheila said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng