Veteran singer Charly Boy called out actor Yul Edochie’s sudden U-turn on his 2023 election stance

The controversial actor had stated in a recent video that the next president should come from the Southeast

Reacting to Yul's sudden change of stance, the Area Fada celebrated the change and welcomed him

Veteran entertainer and activist Charly Boy, popularly known as the Area Fada, has reacted to actor Yul Edochie’s recent call for a South East presidency in Nigeria.

Sharing Yul’s video where the actor declared that the next Nigerian president should come from the South East, the maverick activist wrote:

“Yul Edochie finally see’s the light. Thank God you don dey change lane.”

Just last year, the actor was one of the few public figures who openly supported the current President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, when it was considered unpopular among a significant section of the youth and South East voters.

His endorsement drew heavy criticism at the time, especially from supporters of Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate who enjoys massive followership online.

So when Yul suddenly switched gears and started speaking about fairness and equity for the Southeast, many Nigerians were caught off guard.

See the video here:

Netizens back Charly Boy

Legit.ng compiled reactions of social media users below:

@Olariches82:

"Senior, dem no pick am for first eleven na wetin happen be dat. match don start and dem no feature our man, na wetin make am vex"

@RaymondChi72353:

"He was left behind, though he didn't see it coming. It's well, we were here when it started nd we will still remain calm when it will come to an end someday."

@Chinedu26921862:

"Well don't blame him much. What do you expect of him when asiwaju has refused to notice him despite all his hailing, the mumu even went as far as making and wearing cloth with BAT's image. Yet his existence wasn't noticed at all. So abeg no too blame him."

@shogo_adeyemi:

"After so much hustling no reward and no recognition hence a U turn is needed. But remember power is never given freely,you negotiate,work and build bridges across the divide."

@Ifejosho:

"I want to ask oh, please nobody should be offended and no defamation, this yul guy, does he drink blood ? Just asking. His voice sound like lion"

@Kachtalk1:

"If he like let him change lane or collide with the train! You don't need to thank God for him! What is coming is big! PO is coming."

Yul Edochie gives update on Nnamdi Kanu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yul Edochie has raised public attention after making a statement on Facebook regarding the detained supreme leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The actor posted a picture of Kanu on July 17, alongside a short caption.

Though brief, the post has generated widespread reactions online, with supporters of the IPOB leader sharing their thoughts, while others questioned the intent and timing of his statement.

