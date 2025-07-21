Gospel singer Pita interrupted his ministration mid-song after spotting a man attempting to steal his phone during a church service

The moment was captured on video and has gone viral, with netizens praising Pita for being alert even while ministering

Reactions online were mixed, with many applauding Pita’s quick action while others turned the moment into a humorous meme fest

A church service recently turned into an unexpected scene when popular Nigerian gospel singer, Pita, interrupted his performance to call out a man attempting to steal his phone.

The incident, which was caught on camera and is now trending online, occurred while Pita was leading the congregation in a worship anthem, “I will call upon the Lord, who is worthy to be praised.”

Just as the spirit-filled moment soared, Pita suddenly paused, looked down, and shouted, “Stop!” catching many worshippers off guard.

Pita interrupts his ministration mid-song after spotting a man attempting to steal his phone. Photos: @pitasings/IG.

Source: Instagram

According to eyewitnesses, Pita had spotted the suspicious activity right from the altar and quickly alerted church officials while still holding the microphone.

The suspected thief, who had allegedly tried to sneak away with the singer’s phone, was immediately apprehended by church security.

Pita’s quick action not only saved his device but also prevented what could have been a bigger disruption in the middle of the worship session.

See the video here:

Netizens react to Pita's video

Nigerians online have since reacted to the viral clip with a mix of humour and disbelief.

One user wrote,

@temmie.g:

“Pita said ‘watch and pray’ and meant it literally. Man was on full spiritual and physical alert!”

Another user joked,

@blessed247:

“Maybe the thief needed the phone to also call upon the Lord. Either way, Pita no gree!”

@__somachi_ shared:

"As he found d phone d tune got higher God ofcos deserves all the praises "

@willz.on stated:

"En wan use ur phone call upon the Lord"

michael_scoffe commented:

"He kept it professional that’s awesome. Omo me I can’t continue that song oh. Hand go begin touch that guy first "

@benbills007

"When bro started repeating verse,you know he's no longer in spirit,focused to know exactly if that's his phone dem wan whine."

@gbengaadeyinka1stgcon

"Bros no loose guard at all, Enieleni, phone don cost"

For some, the situation highlighted the reality of how even sacred places aren’t immune to petty theft. Others found comedy in the fact that the suspected thief attempted to strike at such a spiritually intense moment.

One user,

@olamidewave wrote:

“Imagine trying to steal during a praise and worship session. Holy Spirit catch am red-handed!”

Reactions online are mixed, with many applauding Pita’s quick action. Photo: @pitasing/IG.

Source: Instagram

