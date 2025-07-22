A viral clip showed teenager Peller in an emotional worship moment while recording with Ebuka Songs

Fans stunned as TikToker bursts into tongues mid-session, attempts gospel rap in spirit-filled vibe

Netizens debated the authenticity of the experience as reactions poured in over the dramatic worship scene

Social media has been abuzz with a now-viral video of popular teenage TikToker Peller, who was captured in what many are describing as an intense spiritual moment during a recording session.

The footage, which surfaced online on Monday, July 21, 2025, showed Peller in the studio with gospel music minister Ebuka Songs

But what unfolded during this particular session left many stunned and has drawn widespread backlash.

In the short video, Peller, who has engaged his girlfriend Jarvis, can be seen vibing along to one of Ebuka’s worship tracks. But midway through singing, the teenager suddenly appeared overtaken by emotion, shutting his eyes tightly as he began speaking in tongues.

A viral clip shows teenager Peller in an emotional worship moment while recording with Ebuka Songs. Photos: @ebukasongs,@peller089/IG.

Source: Instagram

The group of young men present in the studio with them paused and watched in awe as the TikTok star continued for several seconds, visibly shaking as he muttered unintelligible phrases associated with Pentecostal Christian worship.

The moment was further intensified when he tried to rap along to the song, a creative twist that caught both praise and side-eyes from viewers.

See the video here:

Ebuka, Peller face backlash:

The moment is now a topic of discussion online. Both Ebuka Songs and Peller were called by netizens for making a mockery of what they described be a moment in the spirit.

@godons55:

"Days like this makes me so proud to he a Catholic, saywhat you like about us, you see this rubbish here eh never."

@SisoChukwuemeka:

"…mock Masters’ holders with N500k salary job interview…now Na God remain to mock? Whoever knows this boy should caution him o…."

@SevenMysteryi:

"Ebuka is becoming a nuisance. What are you doing with Peller as a Gospel minister. That how this ebuka goes to strange places, working with self acclaimed ministers who's characters and ministry expressions are questionable. Does he not have a father to call him to Order???"

@pedroprescott1

"I have never rated Ebuka Songs, there’s always something in me that don’t want to accept him, just last month I was beginning to start accepting him until I just came across this video. Disappointed really."

@GeneralAdedokun

"As I see say Sony signed Lawrence Oyor .I begin dey wonder . Babylon will always come for sons of Zion. Just as we see in the book of Daniel. It is left to them to still hold on to their conviction."

Netizens blast Peller over worship moment with Ebuka Songs. Photos: @peller089/IG.

Source: Instagram

Peller speaks on breaking up with Jarvis

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peller and his girlfriend, Jarvis, have been facing a crisis in their relationship for some time now. The duo, both content creators, have broken up on and off-screen a couple of times, but always end up back together.

This has led fans and netizens to draw conclusions that their relationship is toxic, and that Jarvis needs to be with a more mature man.

Speaking on the same issue, Peller told curvy TikToker Sandra Benede that Jarvis was not loving him right.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng