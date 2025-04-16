Nigerian content creators Peller and Jarvis caught the attention of many online with their recent altercation

The female influencer complained about how her lover behaves around his female fans and cited an incident that happened in Ghana

The TikTok comedian also come forward to criticise his girlfriend's male fans with his own instance as things went beyond control

Nigerian TikTokers Peller and Jarvis have generated reactions online they both shared different views about their relationship.

In a video that has gone viral Jarvis was seen explaining that she is not in a romantic connection with Peller, but rather under a contract with him that she claims will expire.

Peller and Jarvis argue over their relationship. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

The AI content creator confronted her man about his activities during a recent trip in Ghana where he allegedly allowed a female fan to hug him from the back.

She was upset by his behaviour and sought an apology, which he did not provide.

Peller came forward with an allegation about his woman and a male fan. He complained that he didn’t like how the man acted around her.

Jarvis addressed the matter by informing Peller that their content-based relationship was coming to an end.

She then sent an emotional shout out to her future husband, encouraging him to be faithful and wait for her.

She said: "She said: “My future husband, calm down. What me and this guy are doing is content—it will expire. Future husband, don’t cheat, we’ll meet in front.”

Peller reacted to Jarvis’ declaration by claiming that she doesn’t love him the way he loves her.

Watch the video below:

In a previous report, Peller gushed over his lover, Elizabeth Aminata Amadu while granting an interview with BTS reality podcast.

Legit.ng had reported that Peller and Jarvis had gone on a romantic gate away during Valentine and were captured sharing in a kiss in the pool.

While on the podcast, Peller affirmed that he had been planning and longing for such a public kiss from her for a very long time.

He disclosed that he hates it when people claimed that Jarvis does not love him. He asserted that he has seen how she displays love behind the camera and usually wonder why people would say Jarvis does not love him.

Reacting to what her lover, Peller said, Jarvis asked why he must wait for public validation to confirm if she loves him or not.

She explained that her love was genuine, and it was people, who do not have genuine love, that would try hard to prove it i public.

Peller cries out in video as lover says their relationship is on contract. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

Sharing why she held unto him while they were in the pool during Valentine, Jarvis disclosed that she was scared of water.

However, Peller explained that he could swim when the interview shared his fear about being drowned.

Recall that Peller and Jarvis had shared kisses in the past after from what happened on Valentine's Day. The two shared a warm hug and kisses during a private moment when Jarvis went to pick Peller from the airport.

Netizens react to Peller and Jarvis’s argument

The video soon acquired popularity online, with many individuals flocking to the comments section to express their opinions.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@therealdotun1 said:

"This one no go find husband she dey there dey settle small children relationship."

@proudlyawori said:

"Somebody should help peller, this is not how a real man behaves."

@Sanz34153419231 said:

"I’ve said it and I’ll continue to say it; these guys aren’t really serious with the so called relationship. Peller can’t handle this kind of girl if he wants to live long."

@NotoriousAntho6 wrote:

"Leave that pellet boy first .The real fool na that aunty agbaya wey sitdown for that side dey collect relationship advice from kids."

@oduburna wrote:

"Sandra who has no marriage experience. Educating this two young ones. Sounds so ridiculous."

Peller reacts to Jarvis' denial

Legit.ng had reported that skit maker Peller was not happy with Jarvis over her reaction to their engagement.

Peller had openly proposed to Jarvis and gave her a ring, however, she stated that it was just a promise ring she got from the TikToker.

Reacting to her outburst in a video, he dragged her to filth and told her fans what to do about their engagement, he also questioned her action.

