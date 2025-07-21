Nigerian content creator Jarvis, whose real name is Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, generated an online buzz following a recent interview

The young lady was a guest on Robbin Minds, a show hosted by Ebuka, and spoke about her relationship with Peller

Jarvis' revelations during the show caught the attention of online users, who shared their mixed reactions about it

It was a big moment for social media users to hear Jarvis' latest revelation following her interview with Ebuka on Rubbin Minds on Channels TV.

The Nigerian AI content creator, also known as Jadrolita, whose real name is Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, appeared on the show and spoke about her family and her relationship.

Jarvis mentioned how her family wasn’t a fan of social media and scolded her when they found out. However, after she blew up, they accepted the fame, seeing that her content resonated with many.

Moving on, Jarvis delved into her relationship with fellow creator Peller and confirmed that they were indeed engaged.

Recall that sometime in 2024, Peller had publicly proposed to Jarvis with an engagement ring, but many took it as a publicity stunt or content.

Hearing Jarvis confirm their seriousness ignited tons of reactions from the majority, who had varying opinions about it.

Reactions as Jarvis confirms engagement to Peller

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@upwardconcept1 said:

"Well done for the initiative and creativity. You’re the founder and CEO of social media virtual AI robot 😅.You inculcated the footsteps others are following till date on TikTok. It’s not just Jarvis the virtual AI, it’s the creativity that we all embraced. We love you 💚."

@ladymitchy_ said:

"Women never learn, even from Annie experience, they want to experience it in a hard way always 😒."

@mr_grey767 said:

"Is this really Channels news? How the mighty has fallen."

@upwardconcept1 said:

"It’s sad how Nigerians can’t be happy for each other. Why would you transfer your angst towards good news? News is new! I’m trying to understand y’all mindset in this comment section. Why would you type negatively or condemn a TV station account for posting what you don’t like? You may not be a fan but you don’t have to be sentimentally unreasonable towards two lovely and hardworking people. Anyways, if this news is true, congratulations 🎊🎉 Jarvis and peller 💝."

@boboye_salenko said:

"But na news na. 😂 Why Una dey vex."

@mimexod856 said:

"To dey follow portable better pass channel TV."

@princewonm said:

"Marrying 19 to 21 years old man is like a pregnant woman, you can never predict the outcome, it’s too early."

