Videos from Pastor Jerry Eze's NSPPD America prayer conference have emerged on social media

A clip showed the moment the Nigerian cleric was awarded a certificate as an honorary citizen of Georgia in the US

Pastor Jerry Eze's latest achievement has stirred reactions from many of his followers, as many congratulated him

Streams of Joy International founder Pastor Jerry Eze visited the United States for his New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration (NSPPD) prayer conference, which took place at Georgia state University, Centre Parc Stadium on Saturday, July 19.

The clergyman, who ministered at the event alongside Nigerian gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey, was awarded a certificate by the state of Georgia during the conference.

During the NSPPD America conference, a trending video captured the moment a member of the Georgia House named Gabe Okoye declared Pastor Jerry Eze a citizen of Georgia, handing him a certificate.

"We have a recognition from the state of Georgia as a whole, we hereby proclaim Pastor Jerry Eze as an astounding Georgia citizen, may this accord him every courtesy as a goodwill ambassador from Georgia in his travel to other states, to nations beyond the border of the United States or wherever he may travel to or reside," Okoye said in the video.

An excited Pastor Jerry Eze could be heard saying, "I am now a citizen."

However, it should be noted that the award doesn't make Pastor Jerry Eze an American citizen, as the certificate is only a public honour by the State of Georgia in recognition of his work.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Jerry Eze reacted to a picture of Arsenal star Bukayo Saka wearing a wristband with the popular NSPPD slogan, 'What God cannot do does not exist,' written on it.

The video showing the moment Pastor Jerry Eze was awarded a certificate as an honorary citizen of Georgia is below:

Video from Pastor Jerry Eze's prayer conference in the US:

Reactions to Pastor Jerry Eze's feat

Legit.ng captured some of the congratulatory messages from many of the clergyman's followers. Read them below:

eghe51 wrote:

"Congrats papa I tap from it."

ogunwaleomotoke said:

"Glory be to God in the Highest."

am_dbillions wrote:

"Papa of the most high NSPPD American conference was fire Indeed the universe is kind and will always be kind to those who diligently seek him."

isabellabraimah said:

"When a man is diligently with his work, he will not sit with mean men, he will sit with kings and nobles. Pastor Jerry Eze, you have grown in faith so strong, may God continue to honour you beyond borders."

blaq_jesus1 said:

"A state can not give u citizenship Oga ! It has nothing to do with prayer ! It’s all drama . Why them no give members? "

cryptolifestylle wrote:

"And na citizen by investment now he will tell his members to pray what God can not do does not exist indeed."

Jerry Eze shares his touching encounter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Jerry Eze opened up about his meeting with a woman who terribly beat up his mother when she was alive.

Pastor Jerry Eze said his family lived with the woman in the same compound years ago.

When the woman showed up to see him on November 26, Pastor Eze shared what happened next

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng