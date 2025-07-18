Samuel Okwaraji's tomb in Umudioka, Imo State, is lying in deplorable condition, and fans are calling for renovation

The late Nigerian international scored a 60-second goal for the national team at the 1988 African Nations Cup

Fans have decried the country's lack of maintenance culture, as his grave was neglected despite a 2009 memorial bust in Lagos

The resting place of Samuel Sochukwuma Okwaraji lies in a deplorable state in his hometown of Umudioka, Imo State.

Okwaraji, a hero who tragically lost his life on the pitch for Nigeria, was a prolific professional footballer born on May 19, 1964, in Orlu, Imo State.

He was a law graduate from the University of Rome, having pursued a master’s in international law while playing professionally at clubs like NK Dinamo Zagreb, VfB Stuttgart, and SSV Ulm 1946.

Samuel Okwaraji died on August 12, 1989, after he collapsed on a football pitch. Photo: oluwashina.

Okwaraji was part of the Nigerian national team that played at the 1988 Africa Cup of Nations Cup in Morocco, where he scored one of the tournament’s fastest goals (60 seconds) against Cameroon, per ESPN.

He also represented Nigeria at the 1988 Seoul Olympics alongside stars like Samson Siasia, Rashidi Yekini, and Henry Nwosu.

Tragically, on August 12, 1989, at age 25, he suffered a cardiac arrest in the 77th minute of a World Cup qualifier against Angola at Lagos National Stadium.

A failed ambulance and delayed medical response led to his death before 20,000 spectators, which remains an iconic moment for Nigeria.

Okwaraji was laid to rest with a heroic burial in Umudioka, but his tomb has been neglected.

In 2009, Lagos State Governor Babatunde Raji Fashola honoured him with a concrete bust at the stadium where he died, per Vanguard.

A viral video showing the tomb has continued to go viral on Facebook. Ezeji Nnecky Chidinma said:

"I even learned that he lost a life insurance policy worth a million pounds because he died in Nigeria. Nigeria is not worth dying for."

Okey Chinwuba added:

"Nigeria is happening to people dat is still alive in quote ooo , talk less of someone who is dead. May Nigeria never happen to u."

Timothy Agbamu Jr. suggested:

"It's the duty of his family members to keep that place tidy, and clean... Even Bob Marley for Jamaica na his family de manage his graveside."

Ogundipe Akintunde wrote:

"We lack maintenance culture in Nigeria, and we only appreciate our heroes only when they are alive."

Johnpaul Martin Ojirinnaka claimed:

"But Okorocha compensated the family richly when he was the governor of Imo State, so what do you want the government to do again?"

Eagle Eyes added:

"It so dirty and unkempt, why can't the government spend few millions to beautify it."

Samuel Okwaraji died on August 12, 1989, after he collapsed on a football pitch. Photo: @Stickerpedia1.

Peter Rufai dies

Legit.ng earlier reported that legendary Nigerian goalkeeper Peter Rufai passed away at the age of 61 on July 3, 2025, after losing his battle with a prolonged illness that had reportedly plagued him since 2012.

He manned the goal for the Super Eagles from 1983 to 1998, during which time he won the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations and featured at two FIFA World Cups in 1994 and 1998.

