Pastor Jerry Eze has sent a warning to men living in Abuja, and he admonished them to stop preying on ladies

According to some reports that have gotten to the cleric, some Abuja men do not like to work and he cautioned them to desist from such behaviour

He used the opportunity to advise ladies against being desperate and that they should seek the Holy Spirit for counsel to know which partner is the right one

Pastor Jerry Eze has lambasted some Abuja men who have cultivated the habit of preying on ladies in the guise of being in relationships with them.

The preacher, who is the convener of the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD), stated that the men should get jobs because what they are doing to the ladies is unfair.

He added that the men are mostly in the gym building their bodies to become muscular so that they will use it to attract the ladies and collect their money.

The 42-year-old cleric also advised ladies that they should not be desperate so that they won't fall prey to the Abuja men who are only after their money. Pastor Jerry Eze sparked several reactions online with his preaching.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Jerry Eze's preaching on Abuja men

Check out some of the reactions to Pastor Jerry Eze's preaching on Abuja men below:

@u_your3:

"Only God knows what Pastor Jerry's ears have heard during counseling."

@thegirl_favoured:

"They always have an unfinished contract with the government."

@emclothings_luxury:

"Abuja men = Princess treatment only."

@immaculate_adeola_chioma:

"Abuja boys matter don reach altar of God, una own don finish be that."

@thefoodnetworknig2:

"Working class ladies in Abuja, e better make you import your love from Ogbomoso or Ogoja rather than date Abuja boys cos see you see cankerworms."

@oxfordbridgetours:

"Thank you pastor Jerry. Once a man that is asking you out start calling you names like “mama, big woman, or say that he likes how hard working you are, please run."

Jerry Eze builds 18 houses for widows

Earlier, Pastor Jerry Eze got the attention of netizens after he shared his act of kindness to widows across Nigeria.

The cleric, who is the convener of the online praying platform, built 18 houses for widows and shared their reactions in a video.

Aside from this kind gesture, he also gave out over N100 million grant to small business owners, which coincided with his birthday.

