Jerry Ezee, the convener of the New Season Prophetic Prayers (NSPPD) has sparked reactions online following his recent post

Pastor Jerry had shared a photo of the right-winger for Premier League club Arsenal and the England national team, Bukayo Saka

The man of God made reference to the band he had on in the photo, igniting reactions online amid fans

Nigerians found a new post by Pastor Jerry Eze, shared via his official social media page, amusing. The man of God, notable for his 7 am altar prayers on New Season Prophetic Prayers (NSPPD), posted a photo of Arsenal right-winger Bukayo Saka, a Nigerian footballer.

In the photo, Bukayo was wearing a band with the popular NSPPD slogan, 'What God cannot do does not exist,' written on it.

Upon seeing this, Jerry Eze went online, quoted the photo, and asked:

"Question of the day: Who is he and what's he wearing on his wrist?"

See the post below:

The man of God’s question soon travelled at the speed of light across social media, erupting in a wave of reactions.

Members of the church and followers of the 7 am prayers quickly echoed the words, adding that Bukayo is spiritual and knows the essence of protecting himself.

Pastor Jerry Eze’s NSPPD Lagos Conference

In a previous report by Legit.ng, videos from Pastor Jerry Eze's NSPPD crusade in Lagos emerged on social media as Nigerians turned up for the event.

Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo thrilled worshippers with her songs at the event; BBNaija stars Mercy Eke and Nelly were also spotted at the prayer crusade.

A video from Pastor Jerry Eze's ministration has also left people talking about the NSPPD crusade on social media.

How fans reacted to Jerry Eze's post

Read some reactions below:

@pitakwa1 said:

"2 Factor Authentication."

@cjkitchen2023 said:

"All I know is that what God can't do doesn't exist, if not for pastor Jerry wey teach me how to pray, depression for done eat,what our God can't do doesn't exist 🙏 fire alter my forever leaving place 🙌."

@big_treshlyn said:

"Omo look at all this hate comments on a pastor because he is a pastorrrrr dammm this generation is cooked .. educated illiterates, well that bangle is his and he is trying to say the word of the lord is reaching were they are supposed to reach .. we still have fine boys way love Jesus."

@creativeoliver said:

"Na only am know wetin God dey do for am. If you think God does not exist, good for you. The day wey hand go touch you, you go realize."

@deekaythamae said:

"Is not that deep that’s Trinity Cartier bracelet agh."

@phadarkay said:

"You posted his pic and asked who is he, meanwhile the same guy doesn’t even know you exist."

@realsirvic said:

"No need to fetishize this, it's just a lucky bracelet charm, a common accessory abroad that everyone wears."

@ifaexcel said:

"There are other members wearing it, and you have been seeing it, why didn’t you comment?"

@__miracleayo said:

"Are you too blind to see arsenal on the jersey cos I wonder why foolish question."

Jerry Eze Shares His Touching Encounter

Meanwhile, Streams of Joy International founder Pastor Jerry Eze opened up about his meeting with a woman who terribly beat up his mother when she was alive.

The convener of New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration (NSPPD) said his family lived with the woman in the same compound years ago.

When the woman showed up to see him on November 26, Pastor Eze shared what happened next.

