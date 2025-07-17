Nigerians have reacted to a fact-check report released by the Anambra State Government on Peter Obi

Nigerians have taken to social media to express mixed reactions following a fact-check report released by the Anambra State Government, countering a recent claim by Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi regarding SABMiller Breweries.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, had stated during a campaign event in Onitsha that SABMiller, a brewery he facilitated during his tenure, is the highest taxpayer in the state.

He made the statement while speaking at the campaign flag-off of Labour Party’s Anambra governorship candidate, Dr George Moghalu, and his running mate.

Obi said:

"You might have heard that the only thing they said I did was to build a brewery, but the same brewery gave employment to thousands of people. The brewery I built is the highest taxpayer in the state and boosts the Internally Generated Revenue."

Anambra dismisses Obi claims

However, the Anambra State Internal Revenue Service (AIRS) swiftly debunked the claim through a press statement issued on Thursday, July 17.

The agency said its records show that SABMiller is not the state’s top taxpayer, but rather ranks sixth, behind companies such as Fidelity Bank Plc.

According to AIRS Chairman Dr Greg Ezeilo, a double-check of the past two years' data revealed that SABMiller contributed an average of N28 million monthly in 2023 and N26.62 million in 2024 totalling N656.5 million over the two-year period.

He said:

"The clarifications became necessary to properly situate the claims made by the former governor and to give undiluted information for the members of the public to note."

"For the avoidance of doubts, the attention of the Anambra State Internal Revenue Service has been drawn to some public claims that SABMiller Breweries is the highest taxpayer in the state.

"Data from the past two years places SABMiller in sixth position, behind companies such as Fidelity Bank."

Nigerians react to Athe nambra state government's comments

The rebuttal has sparked online debate. Supporters of Peter Obi defended his developmental track record, while others supported the state government.

@AfamDeluxo wrote:

"Are the banks even headquartered in Anambra? What exactly do they produce? This only reinforces what Obi said that SABMiller remains the highest-paying industry in Anambra. Banks aren’t industries attracted by the state; it’s companies like SABMiller that actually drive revenue and indirectly boost the taxes banks pay."

@arinzown added:

"Banks topping a list largely on government expenditures recycled through salaries."

@gudboyezay26 commented:

"This is an own goal. Producing vs providing."

In support of Anambra state, @dipoaina1 said:

"I knew they will debunk the lies."

Dangote pays over N400bn in taxes

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dangote Group has provided insight into how much tax its subsidiaries paid to the government in 2024.

The payment covers companies such as Dangote Cement, NASCON, and Dangote Packaging Limited.

Dangote Group remains a vital part of the Nigerian economy and one of the largest employers of labour.

