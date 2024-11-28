Streams of Joy International founder Pastor Jerry Eze has opened up about his recent meeting with a woman who terribly beat up his mother when she was alive

The convener of New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration (NSPPD) said his family lived with the woman in the same compound years ago

When the woman showed up to see him on November 26, Pastor Eze shared what happened next

The founder of NSPPD, Pastor Jerry Eze, has recounted on X what transpired when he recently met a woman who beat up his late mum years ago.

Pastor Eze, rated as the highest-earning YouTube creator in Nigeria, said the woman threw his late mum on the floor and hit her so hard in the then compound where they lived together.

The cleric said the memory of the incident traumatised him for long. On November 26, Pastor Eze recalled how the woman met him and sought help and prayers, saying the NSPPD changed her life.

Pastor Eze said the woman shed tears as he assisted her. He added that he remembered what had happened in the past but had since forgiven the woman.

While admitting it hurts, Pastor Eze urged people to forgive. He prayed God gave people the grace to do so. His tweet read:

"So Yesterday, I met a woman who beat up my late mum terribly. Anyone who knows me would know how much I adore my Mum. I was young and she was a young woman at the time and we lived in the same compound.

"She threw my mum on the floor and hit her so hard. That memory traumatized me for so long. She showed up to see me yesterday to seek for help and ask for prayers and mentioned how NSPPD had changed her life . It’s amazing how I extended help to her and she broke down in tears. She remembered what happened , I remembered too, most importantly , I HAD FORGIVEN. FORGIVENESS IS SO LIBERATING. I know it hurts, PLEASE FORGIVE !!! The Holyspirit will help you. May God give you the grace to forgive right now in Jesus name !!!"

People react to Pastor Jerry Eze's story

@Oyiyaay said:

"Hmmmmm. Forgiveness is of the Lord.

"But.

"If only my mum can still show me that priest that slapped her ( in anger and apologized afterwards) , i would still approach him with some questions."

@jigyovercame said:

"You've forgiven. Good to know that you have acknowledged that you didn't forget. Some people say "forgive and forget" which may not be practical."

@AndinoAsuquo said:

"Amen 🙏.

"I just shed tears as though I was in your shoes.

"I don’t know if there’s anyone I need to forgive now, if there’s, I forgive you again and again.

"My spirit forgives you."

@OgbEthelNnamdi said:

"This is the part of forgiveness that is very difficult."

